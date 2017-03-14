Being Mary Jane

Feeling Seen

Season 4 E 19 • 09/12/2017

Kara and Justin team up when a new rival emerges to vie for Garrett's executive producer position, and Mary Jane finds an unexpected ally in Simone's sister.

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40:55
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S4 • E9
Being Mary Jane
Getting Serious

Justin cooks up a plan to get Mary Jane in the anchor chair, while she and Lee decide whether or not they should have a baby together.
03/14/2017
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40:56
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S4 • E10
Being Mary Jane
Getting It

Mary Jane joins forces with Justin, setting forth a plan that could oust Ronda from the anchor chair, but Kara gets caught in the crossfire.
03/21/2017
Full Ep
40:48
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S4 • E11
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Raw

Distrustful of Justin after Kara’s firing, Mary Jane tries to make it work with Lee, but resisting Justin is undermining her performance in the coveted co-anchor spot of the morning show.
07/18/2017
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40:53
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S4 • E12
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Conflicted

Since Kara is having a tough time in arbitration with her wrongful termination claim, Mary Jane and Justin decide not to confess that they’re seeing each other. Forcing Mary Jane into the uncomfortable position of having to lie.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
40:59
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S4 • E13
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Exposed

After being found out by Kara, Mary Jane and Justin are afraid that Garrett will get wind of their relationship, and Helen sends Niecy to New York on a fact-finding mission.
08/01/2017
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40:50
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S4 • E14
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Friendless

With Justin away on assignment, Mary Jane finds herself in hot water and without allies after a dustup with Dani creates a possible PR problem for the morning show.
08/08/2017
Full Ep
40:53
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S4 • E15
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Hashtagged

Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship goes viral. Meanwhile, Frank, an old family friend of Helen and Paul's, stirs long-forgotten memories of a love triangle that clouded the early years of their marriage.
08/15/2017
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40:55
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S4 • E16
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Ambushed

Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship is tested when their notoriety on social media leads to discoveries about Justin’s past. Kara makes her own discovery about the girlfriend of one of Orlando’s teammates.
08/22/2017
Full Ep
40:50
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S4 • E17
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Lost

Word of Lee’s brimming success and new girlfriend throws Mary Jane’s already tenuous relationship with Justin into doubt. Kara meets Orlando’s young attractive mother.
08/29/2017
Full Ep
40:52
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S4 • E18
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Destined

After learning that Paul and Helen are getting a divorce the Paterson family struggles to cope with the imminent changes.
09/05/2017
Full Ep
40:58
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S4 • E19
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Seen

Kara and Justin team up when a new rival emerges to vie for Garrett's executive producer position, and Mary Jane finds an unexpected ally in Simone's sister.
09/12/2017
Full Ep
40:50
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S4 • E20
Being Mary Jane
Feeling Tested

Mary Jane imagines the worst possible outcomes as she tries to decide between backing Justin or Kara for the open executive producer spot on "Great Day USA."
09/19/2017
Full Ep
1:20:59
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S5 • E1
Being Mary Jane
Becoming Pauletta

Mary Jane must decide if Justin is the right man for her as she waits for the chance to start a family; only time will tell if Mary Jane has finally found a way to have it all.
04/23/2019
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