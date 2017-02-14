Being Mary Jane
Feeling Ambushed
Season 4 E 16 • 08/22/2017
Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship is tested when their notoriety on social media leads to discoveries about Justin’s past. Kara makes her own discovery about the girlfriend of one of Orlando’s teammates.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
40:55
S4 • E5Being Mary JaneGetting Served
Mary Jane tries to keep a healthy distance from another Patterson family drama after video of an altercation involving Niecy at a nightclub surfaces on the Internet.
02/14/2017
Full Ep
40:51
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E6Being Mary JaneGetting Home
After traveling home to Atlanta for a news story, Mary Jane vies with fellow reporters to nab an elusive interview, and Lee makes a surprise appearance.
02/21/2017
Full Ep
40:58
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E7Being Mary JaneGetting Judged
A leaked story in the press about Mary Jane threatens to derail one of the most important moments of her career.
02/28/2017
Full Ep
40:55
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E9Being Mary JaneGetting Serious
Justin cooks up a plan to get Mary Jane in the anchor chair, while she and Lee decide whether or not they should have a baby together.
03/14/2017
Full Ep
40:56
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E10Being Mary JaneGetting It
Mary Jane joins forces with Justin, setting forth a plan that could oust Ronda from the anchor chair, but Kara gets caught in the crossfire.
03/21/2017
Full Ep
40:48
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E11Being Mary JaneFeeling Raw
Distrustful of Justin after Kara’s firing, Mary Jane tries to make it work with Lee, but resisting Justin is undermining her performance in the coveted co-anchor spot of the morning show.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
40:53
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E12Being Mary JaneFeeling Conflicted
Since Kara is having a tough time in arbitration with her wrongful termination claim, Mary Jane and Justin decide not to confess that they’re seeing each other. Forcing Mary Jane into the uncomfortable position of having to lie.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
40:59
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E13Being Mary JaneFeeling Exposed
After being found out by Kara, Mary Jane and Justin are afraid that Garrett will get wind of their relationship, and Helen sends Niecy to New York on a fact-finding mission.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
40:50
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E14Being Mary JaneFeeling Friendless
With Justin away on assignment, Mary Jane finds herself in hot water and without allies after a dustup with Dani creates a possible PR problem for the morning show.
08/08/2017
Full Ep
40:53
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E15Being Mary JaneFeeling Hashtagged
Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship goes viral. Meanwhile, Frank, an old family friend of Helen and Paul's, stirs long-forgotten memories of a love triangle that clouded the early years of their marriage.
08/15/2017
Full Ep
40:55
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E16Being Mary JaneFeeling Ambushed
Mary Jane and Justin’s relationship is tested when their notoriety on social media leads to discoveries about Justin’s past. Kara makes her own discovery about the girlfriend of one of Orlando’s teammates.
08/22/2017
Full Ep
40:50
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E17Being Mary JaneFeeling Lost
Word of Lee’s brimming success and new girlfriend throws Mary Jane’s already tenuous relationship with Justin into doubt. Kara meets Orlando’s young attractive mother.
08/29/2017
Full Ep
40:52
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E18Being Mary JaneFeeling Destined
After learning that Paul and Helen are getting a divorce the Paterson family struggles to cope with the imminent changes.
09/05/2017
Full Ep
40:58
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E19Being Mary JaneFeeling Seen
Kara and Justin team up when a new rival emerges to vie for Garrett's executive producer position, and Mary Jane finds an unexpected ally in Simone's sister.
09/12/2017
Full Ep
40:50
Sign In to Watch
S4 • E20Being Mary JaneFeeling Tested
Mary Jane imagines the worst possible outcomes as she tries to decide between backing Justin or Kara for the open executive producer spot on "Great Day USA."
09/19/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025