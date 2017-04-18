Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Rebel
Black Not Blue
Season 1 E 3 • 04/18/2017

Charles faces pressure to release the dash camera footage of Malik's death, and Mack enlists Rebel to investigate an employee at his mother's assisted living facility.

Rebel
S1
Pilot

After Detective Rebel Knight's brother Malik is fatally shot by the police while she's on duty, her best friend Cheena helps her find new purpose as a private investigator.
03/28/2017
Rebel
S1 • E1
Brother's Keeper

As Rebel sets out to disprove the police department's claims about Malik, she discovers a shocking secret about him and confronts one of the cops involved in his death.
04/04/2017
Rebel
S1 • E2
Chasing Ghosts

Rebel and TJ team up to help a military veteran on the run for her life, and Mack attempts to make amends with Rebel.
04/11/2017
Rebel
S1 • E3
Rebel
S1 • E4
Conceal and Carry

Mack steps in as Rebel revisits a cold case involving the murder of a young aspiring artist, and TJ makes a shady decision when he faces a financial roadblock.
04/25/2017
Rebel
S1 • E5
Nickel and Dimed

Rebel investigates the case of an unsuspecting youth who robbed a liquor store, Cheena and Rebel reconcile, and Rene's former flame returns and stirs up old wounds.
05/02/2017
Rebel
S1 • E6
Breaking Point

Rebel makes a devastating discovery about TJ, Charles faces a moral dilemma, and Cheena helps Rebel track a new lead connected to Vaughn Bryant.
05/09/2017
Rebel
S1 • E7
Redemption

Jimmy teams up with Rebel, Mack and Cheena when he is presented with troubling news, and Brim goes missing.
05/16/2017
Rebel
S1 • E8
Just Us

As the conspiracy behind Malik's death begins to unravel, Rebel takes it upon herself to confront his killer.
05/23/2017
