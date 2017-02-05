Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Nickel and DimedSeason 1 E 5 • 05/02/2017
Rebel investigates the case of an unsuspecting youth who robbed a liquor store, Cheena and Rebel reconcile, and Rene's former flame returns and stirs up old wounds.
1:22:02
RebelS1Pilot
After Detective Rebel Knight's brother Malik is fatally shot by the police while she's on duty, her best friend Cheena helps her find new purpose as a private investigator.
03/28/2017
40:57
RebelS1 • E1Brother's Keeper
As Rebel sets out to disprove the police department's claims about Malik, she discovers a shocking secret about him and confronts one of the cops involved in his death.
04/04/2017
40:17
RebelS1 • E2Chasing Ghosts
Rebel and TJ team up to help a military veteran on the run for her life, and Mack attempts to make amends with Rebel.
04/11/2017
40:29
RebelS1 • E3Black Not Blue
Charles faces pressure to release the dash camera footage of Malik's death, and Mack enlists Rebel to investigate an employee at his mother's assisted living facility.
04/18/2017
39:49
RebelS1 • E4Conceal and Carry
Mack steps in as Rebel revisits a cold case involving the murder of a young aspiring artist, and TJ makes a shady decision when he faces a financial roadblock.
04/25/2017
40:47
RebelS1 • E5Nickel and Dimed
Rebel investigates the case of an unsuspecting youth who robbed a liquor store, Cheena and Rebel reconcile, and Rene's former flame returns and stirs up old wounds.
05/02/2017
40:59
RebelS1 • E6Breaking Point
Rebel makes a devastating discovery about TJ, Charles faces a moral dilemma, and Cheena helps Rebel track a new lead connected to Vaughn Bryant.
05/09/2017
40:01
RebelS1 • E7Redemption
Jimmy teams up with Rebel, Mack and Cheena when he is presented with troubling news, and Brim goes missing.
05/16/2017
