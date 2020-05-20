Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
One of UsSeason 1 E 25 • 07/22/2020
Victoria's mom vows to get Gayle and Jason in line, Barry makes a desperate decision, Sam is tested, and a revealing press conference has the White House doing damage control.
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E15Clockwork
Barry and Kareem's fight yields collateral damage, Kyle makes veiled threats toward Jean, Sam and Max go on a fact-finding mission, and Donald and Kyle rehash the past.
05/20/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E16The Dangerous Game
Kyle is concerned Lilly knows too much, Nancy learns the cause of Richard's injury, Victoria makes a startling discovery, and Donald tries to keep Lilly from leaving him.
05/27/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E17Five Families
Donald tells Lilly who really runs the Franklin administration, Gayle enlists Jean to find out what happened to her boyfriend, and Hunter suspects Jason is spying on him.
06/03/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E18Me and You
Victoria learns Hunter's secret and devises a plan to cover it up, Lilly tries to figure out who she can trust, and Nancy worries about Barry.
06/10/2020
42:15
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E19Clueless
Victoria comes to an arrangement with Donald, Kareem gives Sharon the dirt on Barry, Jake offers Barry an out, and a security breach at the White House leads to a discovery.
06/17/2020
42:20
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E20Call of Duty
Max and Yuma discover a smoking gun in the form of a blood-soaked mattress, Victoria propositions a White House staffer, and Gayle seeks a legal remedy to her unhappiness.
06/24/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E21The Godfather
Word of Gayle's emancipation efforts reaches the Oval Office, Sam attempts to clear Barry's name, Kyle tries to gain Max's trust, and Hunter has plans for a White House aide.
07/01/2020
42:19
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E22The Loving Parents
Kyle ties up loose ends, a mutual interest unifies Victoria and Hunter, Lilly asks for Bobby's help, Hunter gets an unexpected tip, and Nancy reveals a shocking family secret.
07/08/2020
42:18
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E23Unexpected Guest
Nancy's confession jeopardizes her marriage, Sharon and Barry have a change of heart, Victoria issues a warning to Gayle, and Hunter has a steamy encounter.
07/15/2020
42:17
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E24Twenty-Four Hours
Victoria makes plans for Gayle and Jason, Donald tries to prevent a dangerous discovery, and Hunter's latest staffing decision catches the White House staff by surprise.
07/22/2020
40:42
Tyler Perry's The OvalS1 • E25One of Us
07/22/2020
42:32
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E1A Little Girl Talk
Priscilla questions Sam, Jason and Gayle balk at their grandma's authority, Nancy sees Richard's dark side, Hunter gets troubling news, Barry's plan backfires, and Diane protects a witness.
02/16/2021
42:35
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E2Natural Habitat
Jason carries out another fatal plan, Richard tries to piece together a timeline, Bobby sets out to protect Max, Nancy turns to Priscilla for help, and Victoria makes a gruesome discovery.
02/23/2021
42:39
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E3Wicked Things
Tyler Perry's The Oval: A new first family attends their inauguration and moves into the White House when a series of events threatens the security and livelihood of the President's family and the staff.
03/02/2021
42:48
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E4The Fencer
Denise, Bobby, Lilly and Max discuss a plan of action, Sam is concerned about Priscilla's behavior, Nancy has a realization about the mystery money, and Hunter and Victoria confront Jason.
03/09/2021
42:31
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E5A Stranger at Home
Jason reveals the truth about what happened on the flight, Richard escalates a workplace flirtation, and a new pharmacy employee has information that could help Barry find Callie.
03/16/2021
42:39
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E6Malicious Intent
Priscilla grows increasingly suspicious about Jean's disappearance, Sam receives an unexpected offer, Nancy discovers a secret, and Kyle is apprehensive about Lilly's return.
03/23/2021
42:32
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E7Hidden Secrets
Allan is sworn to secrecy, Sam considers Victoria's offer, Jean's boyfriend finds her home ransacked, Barry confronts Sharon, Jason sees a psychologist, and Kyle catches Lilly by surprise.
03/30/2021
42:32
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E8Don't Believe Your Eyes
Victoria's relationship with Jason worsens, Donald arranges a meeting with a disgruntled former staffer, Richard prepares for his date, and Sam gets more info about the Rakudushis.
04/06/2021
42:32
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 • E9Political Junkie
Pricilla searches for Jean, Jason makes Allan uncomfortable, Victoria tries to intimidate Ellie, Richard goes on his date with Freda, and Dale makes a connection with Kyle.
04/13/2021
