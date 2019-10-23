Tyler Perry's The Oval
S1 • E1
The PilotChaos ensues as the Franklin family prepares for the inauguration ball, Nancy's kind gesture backfires, Barry is caught off guard, and Lilly makes a risky choice.10/23/2019
S1 • E2
UnforgettableBarry defends his character, Lilly's decision puts her in a precarious situation, Victoria demands to know the truth, and Nancy and Sharon deal with an emergency.10/30/2019
S1 • E3
HeatDonald seeks answers from the man who followed his wife home, President Franklin greets a late-night visitor, and the first children irk the White House staff.11/06/2019
S1 • E4
Rats Can Smell PoisonJean deals with uncomfortable advances from Jason, the president confronts Richard about Gayle's accusation, and Agent Flint seeks info from the Winthrops' intruder.11/13/2019
S1 • E5
AlliesBarry learns disturbing news about Ruth, Victoria invites Lilly along for an unusual shopping trip, Jason's behavior raises eyebrows, and Nancy makes a startling discovery.11/20/2019
S1 • E6
Lab RatsThe hostility between President Franklin and Victoria reaches new heights, Barry forces Sharon to make a choice, and Jason helps Gayle devise a plan.11/27/2019
S1 • E7
The Dark SheepMax gets caught in the middle of Hunter and Victoria's marital drama, Barry continues the search for his daughter, and Lilly is confronted with compromising photos.12/04/2019
S1 • E8
Eye on the SparrowBarry blows Gayle's cover, Kyle makes a power grab, the secret service searches for Gayle, Sharon and Nancy learn new information, and Lilly has an unexpected guest.12/11/2019
S1 • E9
The Fish BowlRichard comes to the rescue, Bobby pays Lilly a visit, Hunter gives Denise lucrative information, and Victoria's tumultuous relationship with Gayle takes a darker turn.12/18/2019
S1 • E10
Going BlackRichard wrestles with guilt over his deadly mistake, Hunter and Denise are interrupted during a late-night rendezvous, and the staff carefully navigate first family drama.01/08/2020