BET Talks

Andre Holland

Season 1 E 8 • 01/31/2025

André Holland discusses his film "Exhibiting Forgiveness," and he explores themes of compassion, redemption and his character's emotional journey.

Full Ep
12:54

S1 • E8
BET Talks
Andre Holland

André Holland discusses his film "Exhibiting Forgiveness," and he explores themes of compassion, redemption and his character's emotional journey.
01/31/2025
