BET Talks
Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings
Season 2 E 2 • 03/04/2025
"Earn Your Leisure" podcast cohosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings break down the lessons behind building generational wealth and share insights from their book.
S1 • E7BET TalksSkylar Simone
Skylar Simone shares her music journey, her album "Shiver" and personal stories behind her tracks, and she explores love, self-reflection and her creative process.
01/31/2025
Full Ep
12:54
S1 • E8BET TalksAndre Holland
André Holland discusses his film "Exhibiting Forgiveness," and he explores themes of compassion, redemption and his character's emotional journey.
01/31/2025
Full Ep
15:08
S1 • E9BET TalksDave East and araabMUZIK
Dave East and araabMUZIK discuss their joint project "Living Proof," their creative process, music's cultural impact and staying authentic in an evolving industry.
02/04/2025
Full Ep
22:06
S2 • E1BET TalksEric Bellinger
Eric Bellinger opens up about his tour and album, creative inspiration from a trip to South Africa, the profound impact of his mother's passing, the process of healing and more.
03/03/2025
Full Ep
22:01
S2 • E2BET TalksRashad Bilal and Troy Millings
03/04/2025
Full Ep
32:53
S2 • E3BET TalksRapsody
Rapsody opens up about her evolution as an artist, the power of lyrical storytelling, the importance of connecting with her audience and the influence of Black womanhood in hip hop.
03/05/2025
Full Ep
15:36
S2 • E4BET TalksO'Shea Jackson Jr.
O'Shea Jackson Jr. discusses carving his own path in Hollywood, his movie "Den of Thieves: Pantera" and how it pushed him to grow as an actor, and a heartfelt story about his famous idol.
03/06/2025
Full Ep
35:49
S2 • E5BET TalksDame Dash
BET Talks brings fresh, unfiltered conversations with your favorite celebrities, blending deep discussions, nostalgia, and viral moments, all while keeping it fun, relatable, and unapologetically real.
03/07/2025
Full Ep
19:33
S2 • E6BET TalksMeagan Good
Meagan Good stops by to talk about her hit show "Harlem," the joy of bringing complex and relatable Black women to life on screen, and the importance of representation in media.
03/10/2025
Full Ep
19:41
S2 • E7BET TalksNeNe Leakes and Sierra Gates
NeNe Leakes and Sierra Gates dish about their podcast "Me & My Homegirl," the unique dynamics of their reality series, the process of navigating grief and finding strength in sisterhood.
03/11/2025
Full Ep
14:30
S2 • E8BET TalksMorris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut discusses his show "Watson," his journey in Hollywood, the impact of the NAACP Image Awards and his part in the legacy of Black excellence.
03/12/2025
Full Ep
15:20
S2 • E9BET TalksOmari Hardwick
Omari Hardwick pulls up to BET Talks for a raw and real conversation about fatherhood, balancing family with Hollywood, personal growth and stepping into the "Star Trek" universe.
03/13/2025
Full Ep
14:16
S2 • E10BET TalksMelanie Fiona
Melanie Fiona sits down for an unfiltered chat about her journey, including balancing motherhood and career, embracing new beginnings, and her highly anticipated EP "Say Yes."
03/14/2025
Full Ep
12:09
S2 • E12BET TalksJacquees & DeJ Loaf
Artists Jacquees and DeJ Loaf chat about the sequel to their first collaboration, share their creative process, and discuss the inspiration behind their music.
03/17/2025
