The crew goes to Nelson College for homecoming, where Simone and Bryson try to avoid each other, Crystal tries to get her mind off her divorce, and Tia revisits an old rivalry.
BoomerangS1 • E1Pilot
Simone creates a new path for herself after she has a difference of opinion with Victoria, and Bryson pushes the envelope when he gets a chance to take the lead.
02/06/2019
BoomerangS1 • E2Game Night
Bryson's game night with the crew is filled with distractions, Simone gets attention from someone new, and David misses Crystal.
02/12/2019
BoomerangS1 • E3Power
Bryson struggles to bring his team on board for an avant-garde black film, Tia steps into the recording booth, and Simone grapples with the fact that she isn't always right.
02/19/2019
BoomerangS1 • E4Call a Spade
Simone recruits her friends to join her for an impromptu road trip to rescue her godsister, and the anniversary of Crystal's divorce brings about regret.
02/26/2019
BoomerangS1 • E5The Let-Out
Things get complicated when Ari hosts a party at one of Atlanta's hottest clubs, Simone tries to get Tia's new single played, and David hits it off with a new woman.
03/05/2019
BoomerangS1 • E6Homecoming
In this college flashback, Bryson and Simone reunite after a childhood friendship, Ari explores his sexuality, and David plans to make his relationship with Crystal official.
03/12/2019
BoomerangS1 • E7Family
Simone and Bryson take a DNA test to find out whether or not they're related, Ari stands up for himself at the Atlanta Black Pride festival, and Tia shoots her music video.
03/19/2019
BoomerangS1 • E8Housekeeping
After David breaks his vow of celibacy, Bryson and Ari help him get his spiritual -- and literal -- house in order, even as they deal with their own beef.
03/26/2019
BoomerangS1 • E9Us Too
When the Me Too movement hits close to home at the Graham Agency, Simone, Bryson and their friends process their individual beliefs and experiences.
04/02/2019
BoomerangS1 • E10Trust
When Simone finds out Camden got engaged, the two exes meet up for dinner and Bryson stresses about what might happen.
04/09/2019
BoomerangS2 • E1There U Go
The crew goes to Nelson College for homecoming, where Simone and Bryson try to avoid each other, Crystal tries to get her mind off her divorce, and Tia revisits an old rivalry.
03/11/2020
BoomerangS2 • E2Love Shoulda Brought You Home
When Bryson learns Simone kissed her ex Camden, Ari, Tia, David and Crystal theorize how the infidelity could have gone down.
03/18/2020
BoomerangS2 • E3Don't Wanna Love You
Tia makes some enemies after her one-night gig at a strip club, and Jon-Jon makes David an offer after encouraging him to speak at his church.
03/25/2020
BoomerangS2 • E4Reversal of a Dog
Bryson opens up in the barber shop about his lackluster sex life, and Ari's masculinity is called into question when he refuses to step out of his comfort zone.
04/01/2020
BoomerangS2 • E5Seven-Day Weekend
David and Naomi grow closer, Crystal rethinks sharing her good news, Ari gets his fortune told, and Simone is forced to make a split-second decision.
04/08/2020
BoomerangS2 • E6Hot Sex
Despite her effort to hold onto her favorite American comforts, Crystal finds adventure and romance in the rainy streets of Paris.
04/15/2020
BoomerangS2 • E7Feels Like Heaven
Hoping to receive answers from God, David attempts a seven-day religious fast that leads him into a dreamlike state featuring his friends.
04/29/2020
