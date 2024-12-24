Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Speed Demons
Season 6 E 10 • 07/02/2025
Mr. Brown is adamant about stopping speed demons in the neighborhood, and Leah fumes when she learns Sandra has been confiding in Anastasia.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
13:19
S5 • E102Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBest of Leah - Challenges and Joys of Motherhood
From her innovative parenting techniques to her priceless reactions and special bond with Jeremy, Leah steals the show with her love, laughter and occasional chaos.
12/24/2024
Full Ep
21:28
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Last Days
A shocking truth is revealed when Jeremy and Leah force Phillip and Sandra to come clean, and Mr. Brown takes a deep dive into internet conspiracy theories.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
21:24
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWobblewham
Reginald must face a daunting truth with his son Brandon, and Vinny starts a business venture that throws Pleasant Days into a chaotic spiral.
05/07/2025
Full Ep
20:59
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E3Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingSpare the Rod
Jeremy and Leah are forced to put their foot down upon receiving disappointing news concerning Phillip, and Sandra's school project inspires Efe to rethink his life.
05/14/2025
Full Ep
18:59
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDyna Woman
The Pleasant Days family learns of an increase in local crime, and Anastasia relives a beloved childhood memory and springs into action to combat two devious robbers.
05/21/2025
Full Ep
21:09
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E5Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingParental Woes
Tensions escalate as tempers flare between Reginald and his estranged son Brandon, and Leah's emotional disconnect with Sandra leaves her terribly confused.
05/28/2025
Full Ep
21:01
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E6Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingParental Progress
Reginald has mixed feelings about being honored with a lifetime achievement award, and Jeremy focuses on fine-tuning his relationship with a resentful Phillip.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
20:41
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWriting the Next Chapter
Efe's friends are concerned about his mental health when he expresses a sense of hopelessness about his future, and Jeremy, Vinny and Mr. Brown teach Phillip about the value of hard work.
06/11/2025
Full Ep
20:31
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingIt Takes a Village
The facility is in an uproar over armed crimes around the neighborhood, particularly when Jeremy is targeted, but Efe finds a way to improve the community.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
21:32
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E9Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDiamond in the Rough
Cora's new romantic suitor causes a rift between her and an overprotective Mr. Brown, and Phillip receives heartfelt praise and an unexpected gift for his recent academic achievements.
06/25/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024