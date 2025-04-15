Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Parental Progress

Season 6 E 6 • 06/04/2025

Reginald has mixed feelings about being honored with a lifetime achievement award, and Jeremy focuses on fine-tuning his relationship with a resentful Phillip.

Full Ep
21:29
S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
24 Hours

After suffering chest pains, Vinny is upset to learn he must be substance-free for 24 hours, and Phillip, after procrastinating too long, uses AI to write a school paper for him.
04/15/2025
Full Ep
21:29
S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Bye, Bye, Bye

Anastasia gets an opportunity of a lifetime, but it comes at a high cost, and Phillip's friends and family have doubts about his extravagant promposal to Chilecia.
04/22/2025
Full Ep
21:29
S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Breaking Bad

Sandra goes helicopter parent on Phillip when she catches him sneaking around, and the crew organizes to give Reginald the surprise of his life.
04/29/2025
Full Ep
13:02

S5 • E101
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Heart to Heart

From heartfelt hugs to tear-jerking talks, this compilation is full of sweet, sentimental moments that warm the heart.
12/24/2024
Full Ep
13:19

S5 • E102
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Best of Leah - Challenges and Joys of Motherhood

From her innovative parenting techniques to her priceless reactions and special bond with Jeremy, Leah steals the show with her love, laughter and occasional chaos.
12/24/2024
Full Ep
21:28

S6 • E1
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Last Days

A shocking truth is revealed when Jeremy and Leah force Phillip and Sandra to come clean, and Mr. Brown takes a deep dive into internet conspiracy theories.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
21:24
S6 • E2
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Wobblewham

Reginald must face a daunting truth with his son Brandon, and Vinny starts a business venture that throws Pleasant Days into a chaotic spiral.
05/07/2025
Full Ep
20:59
S6 • E3
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Spare the Rod

Jeremy and Leah are forced to put their foot down upon receiving disappointing news concerning Phillip, and Sandra's school project inspires Efe to rethink his life.
05/14/2025
Full Ep
18:59
S6 • E4
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Dyna Woman

The Pleasant Days family learns of an increase in local crime, and Anastasia relives a beloved childhood memory and springs into action to combat two devious robbers.
05/21/2025
Full Ep
21:09
S6 • E5
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Parental Woes

Tensions escalate as tempers flare between Reginald and his estranged son Brandon, and Leah's emotional disconnect with Sandra leaves her terribly confused.
05/28/2025
Full Ep
21:01
S6 • E6
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Parental Progress

Reginald has mixed feelings about being honored with a lifetime achievement award, and Jeremy focuses on fine-tuning his relationship with a resentful Phillip.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
20:41
S6 • E7
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Writing the Next Chapter

Efe's friends are concerned about his mental health when he expresses a sense of hopelessness about his future, and Jeremy, Vinny and Mr. Brown teach Phillip about the value of hard work.
06/11/2025
Full Ep
20:31
S6 • E8
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
It Takes a Village

The facility is in an uproar over armed crimes around the neighborhood, particularly when Jeremy is targeted, but Efe finds a way to improve the community.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
21:32
S6 • E9
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Diamond in the Rough

Cora's new romantic suitor causes a rift between her and an overprotective Mr. Brown, and Phillip receives heartfelt praise and an unexpected gift for his recent academic achievements.
06/25/2025
Full Ep
21:26
S6 • E10
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Speed Demons

Mr. Brown is adamant about stopping speed demons in the neighborhood, and Leah fumes when she learns Sandra has been confiding in Anastasia.
07/02/2025
