Tyler Perry's Sistas

Bon Voyage

Season 9 E 20 • 12/03/2025

The tension between Andi and Danni hits a boiling point at Karen's goodbye party, Maurice and Pam reveal their plans for the salon, and Andi faces an enemy after a night of confrontations.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
41:29
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Back Shot

Zac reverts to his old ways when he confronts one of Fatima's clients, Karen finds her salon running differently than how she left it, and Andi unearths even more dirt on Dr. Cruise.
09/17/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Surprise, Surprise

Everyone's problems must be put on hold when one of their own goes missing, and the circumstances of the disappearance cause them all to fear the worst.
09/24/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Search Party

Gary begs Andi for closure, Chaz and Zac butt heads over Fatima, Maurice nervously welcomes Dylan to his home, and Karen's loved ones search for her and baby Faith.
10/08/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
On My Own

When Karen disappears with Faith, a cryptic call sends Fatima on a tense search, Aaron struggles with doubt and guilt, and all must face how their actions drove her away when she resurfaces.
10/15/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pull Up on Me!

Karen and Aaron talk through her big decision, Danni gets both good and bad news, and Andi, Fatima, Sabrina and Maurice are surprised by unexpected visitors at their places of business.
10/22/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Family Affair

Andi gets a surprise visit and an earful from her mother, Karen and Aaron plan for their future, and Sabrina hesitates to take a chance on a new relationship.
10/29/2025
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Unbreakable Bond

Karen's sister circle is upended by Danni and Andi's squabbling, and Gary realizes his attempts to make amends may all be for nothing when he gets cornered by Fatima, Zac and Hayden.
11/05/2025
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Ties That Bind

Danni discovers Tony's destructive "hobby," Andi slows things down with Dr. Vaughn, Sabrina sets ground rules with her latest hookup, and Aaron has a romantic surprise for Karen.
11/12/2025
Full Ep
42:34
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E18
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Diamonds Are Forever

Karen happily plans her new life, Sabrina is outraged by Damany's request, Zac learns some hard truths, Danni receives a diagnosis, and Andi sits down with the women harmed by Dr. Cruise.
11/19/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E19
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Taking It All Back

Andi and Karen present the stories of the female survivors to solidify the case against Dr. Cruise, Danni's day goes from bad to worse, and Fatima comes to Sabrina's rescue.
11/26/2025
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E20
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Bon Voyage

The tension between Andi and Danni hits a boiling point at Karen's goodbye party, Maurice and Pam reveal their plans for the salon, and Andi faces an enemy after a night of confrontations.
12/03/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Karen's going-away party gets wild as the ladies clash with Penelope, confront lingering feuds, size up new love interests, and celebrate the depth and strength of their friendships.
12/10/2025
Full Ep
42:34
Sign In to Watch

S9 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Hangover

After an epic night out, some of the ladies wake up happy, while others are confused and shocked, but nothing can prepare them for what's to come after Zac and Fatima's cookout.
12/17/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15

106 & Sports Teaser

106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20

COUNT ON SUNDAYS

With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30

All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8c
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05

20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans

In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:30

Trials, Tribulations, and.Tutors?

The housemates act as advocates in their Converged Media class, Karlous objects to the program's heavy workload, and an emotional field trip to a youth homeless shelter inspires the group. Tomorrow, 9/8c on BET
08/04/2025