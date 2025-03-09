Tyler Perry's Sistas
Diamonds Are Forever
Season 9 E 18 • 11/19/2025
Karen happily plans her new life, Sabrina is outraged by Damany's request, Zac learns some hard truths, Danni receives a diagnosis, and Andi sits down with the women harmed by Dr. Cruise.
42:32
S9 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Is
Sabrina's one-night stand doesn't go as planned, tensions rise between Zac and Fatima over pregnancy plans, and Andi and Dr. Vaughn have surprising news for one another on their first date.
09/03/2025
42:30
S9 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasReturn to Sender
Danni grows impatient with Tony as he enjoys unemployment, Karen confides in Dr. Vaughn about her mental health, and gifts from Fatima's overly generous clients trigger Zac's jealousy.
09/10/2025
41:29
S9 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasBack Shot
Zac reverts to his old ways when he confronts one of Fatima's clients, Karen finds her salon running differently than how she left it, and Andi unearths even more dirt on Dr. Cruise.
09/17/2025
42:30
S9 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasSurprise, Surprise
Everyone's problems must be put on hold when one of their own goes missing, and the circumstances of the disappearance cause them all to fear the worst.
09/24/2025
42:30
S9 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasSearch Party
Gary begs Andi for closure, Chaz and Zac butt heads over Fatima, Maurice nervously welcomes Dylan to his home, and Karen's loved ones search for her and baby Faith.
10/08/2025
42:30
S9 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasOn My Own
When Karen disappears with Faith, a cryptic call sends Fatima on a tense search, Aaron struggles with doubt and guilt, and all must face how their actions drove her away when she resurfaces.
10/15/2025
42:30
S9 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasPull Up on Me!
Karen and Aaron talk through her big decision, Danni gets both good and bad news, and Andi, Fatima, Sabrina and Maurice are surprised by unexpected visitors at their places of business.
10/22/2025
42:30
S9 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasFamily Affair
Andi gets a surprise visit and an earful from her mother, Karen and Aaron plan for their future, and Sabrina hesitates to take a chance on a new relationship.
10/29/2025
42:32
S9 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasUnbreakable Bond
Karen's sister circle is upended by Danni and Andi's squabbling, and Gary realizes his attempts to make amends may all be for nothing when he gets cornered by Fatima, Zac and Hayden.
11/05/2025
42:32
S9 • E17Tyler Perry's SistasThe Ties That Bind
Danni discovers Tony's destructive "hobby," Andi slows things down with Dr. Vaughn, Sabrina sets ground rules with her latest hookup, and Aaron has a romantic surprise for Karen.
11/12/2025
42:34
42:30
S9 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasTaking It All Back
Andi and Karen present the stories of the female survivors to solidify the case against Dr. Cruise, Danni's day goes from bad to worse, and Fatima comes to Sabrina's rescue.
11/26/2025
42:31
S9 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasBon Voyage
The tension between Andi and Danni hits a boiling point at Karen's goodbye party, Maurice and Pam reveal their plans for the salon, and Andi faces an enemy after a night of confrontations.
12/03/2025
42:30
S9 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasGirls Just Wanna Have Fun
Karen's going-away party gets wild as the ladies clash with Penelope, confront lingering feuds, size up new love interests, and celebrate the depth and strength of their friendships.
12/10/2025
