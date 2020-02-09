Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Women of TodaySeason 7 E 5 • 09/16/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E1A Wise Man's Opinion
Malik unexpectedly returns home from college to tell his family life-changing news, but before he spills his secret, he turns to Calvin for advice.
09/02/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E2Delicious
Curtis and Ella react to Malik's surprising confession, and Malik's girlfriend Lisa makes quite an impression on his aunt and uncle.
09/02/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E3By Your Side
Malik's parents try to keep calm after finding out about Lisa's pregnancy, but Curtis and Ella are eager to gloat about the situation.
09/09/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E4The Old People Game
After Janine lets slip about a baby on the way, Jazmine tries to coax the whole story out of Ella.
09/09/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E5Women of Today
Jazmine confides in Ella that she's feeling pressured to have sex, and Ella gives her a lesson in love, relationships and self-respect.
09/16/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E6Mixed Emotions
Calvin and Miranda's long, dragged-out divorce leads Malik to declare that he'll never get married, and Miranda confides in Janine about her own frustrations with the court proceedings.
09/16/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E7Love and Hate
Curtis gets upset at Ella for counselling Miranda about her divorce, and Miranda tries to engineer an "accidental" run-in with Calvin.
09/23/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E8From Heart to Heart
Calvin confronts his mom about taking to Miranda, and C.J. reveals that he's upset about how Lisa has taken over the house.
09/23/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E9Someone
Miranda turns to Ella for advice, and Calvin introduces his new girlfriend Laura to his parents.
09/30/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E10Something's Rotten
Miranda has an uncomfortable encounter with Laura, and C.J. urges Calvin to have a much-needed conversation with Ella.
09/30/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E11Hard Lessons
A fight over breakfast leaves Ella feeling unappreciated, the house becomes a mess when Curtis is left to fend for himself, and Miranda confesses her feelings for Calvin.
10/07/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E12Lucky Cards
Curtis looks for his lucky playing cards in anticipation of a game with the guys, and Ella's relationship advice creates an awkward confrontation.
10/14/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E13Moving On
Ella accuses Miranda of trying to make Calvin jealous by going on a date with a professional football player, and Curtis hopes to use the athlete to get free tickets to games.
10/21/2020
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS7 • E14Been a Long Time
Curtis enlists C.J. and Calvin to help plan a surprise birthday party for Ella, and Janine discovers a vape pen and weed mints in Jazmine's pockets.
10/28/2020
