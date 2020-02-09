Tyler Perry's House of Payne
- 21:30
S7 • E1
A Wise Man's OpinionMalik unexpectedly returns home from college to tell his family life-changing news, but before he spills his secret, he turns to Calvin for advice.09/02/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E2
DeliciousCurtis and Ella react to Malik's surprising confession, and Malik's girlfriend Lisa makes quite an impression on his aunt and uncle.09/02/2020
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S7 • E3
By Your SideMalik's parents try to keep calm after finding out about Lisa's pregnancy, but Curtis and Ella are eager to gloat about the situation.09/09/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E4
The Old People GameAfter Janine lets slip about a baby on the way, Jazmine tries to coax the whole story out of Ella.09/09/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E5
Women of TodayJazmine confides in Ella that she's feeling pressured to have sex, and Ella gives her a lesson in love, relationships and self-respect.09/16/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E6
Mixed EmotionsCalvin and Miranda's long, dragged-out divorce leads Malik to declare that he'll never get married, and Miranda confides in Janine about her own frustrations with the court proceedings.09/16/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E7
Love and HateCurtis gets upset at Ella for counselling Miranda about her divorce, and Miranda tries to engineer an accidental run-in with Calvin.09/23/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E8
From Heart to HeartCalvin confronts his mom about taking to Miranda, and C.J. reveals that he's upset about how Lisa has taken over the house.09/23/2020
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S7 • E9
SomeoneMiranda turns to Ella for advice, and Calvin introduces his new girlfriend Laura to his parents.09/30/2020
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S7 • E10
Something's RottenMiranda has an uncomfortable encounter with Laura, and C.J. urges Calvin to have a much-needed conversation with Ella.09/30/2020