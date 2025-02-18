Tyler Perry's The Oval

A Plan Deferred

Season 6 E 17 • 11/25/2025

Sam visits Nancy at the police station, Eli meets a high-profile fixer to manage White House optics, and chaos erupts when the first family reunites in an unexpected place.

More

S6 • E7
Tyler Perry's The Oval
If These Walls Could Talk

The White House is on high alert when Victoria and Eli's lives are at risk, and as Richard's life unravels, Simone's vengeance for Victoria spirals out of control.
02/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E8
Tyler Perry's The Oval
In Due Time

Eli and Victoria see red after a harrowing move by Hunter, Nancy is adamant on getting revenge, and Donald and Kyle are caught in a compromising position.
02/25/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E9
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Between Two Fires

Victoria devises a scheme to remove Hunter once and for all, but Priscilla has other plans, and Richard has had enough of Nancy and decides to take matters into his own hands.
03/04/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E10
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Breaking Point

Lily considers a drastic option, Sam and Max get an important message to Jason, Eli makes a definitive decision, and Richard faces the consequences of his actions.
03/11/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E11
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Seeing Is Believing

Sam presses forward with his plan to control Nancy and protect Richard, and Eli calls in reinforcements to remove Hunter once and for all.
03/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E12
Tyler Perry's The Oval
On Your Mark

Eli puts into motion his no-holds-barred plan to finally get Hunter, Nancy discovers what it means to anger the men inside the White House, and Donald sends Allan on a mission.
10/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E13
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Fight for Power

Drugs and alcohol put Allan in a precarious situation, and Sam urges Richard to think twice about what he wants.
10/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E14
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Crossed Boundaries

Allan becomes Donald's pawn, Victoria needs Alonzo's help to implement her plan to get Hunter out, Dale reunites with Sharon, and Sam pays the price for his sins against Priscilla.
11/04/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E15
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Time Is Now

Alonzo and Allan find a creative solution to Victoria's demand, Simone struggles with her feelings for Eli, Sharon and Dale make a huge discovery, and Hunter realizes his time is up.
11/11/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E16
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Ironclad

The first family learns a valuable lesson as Eli orders a changing of the guard, Simone is shocked to learn how deep the conspiracy goes, and Sharon is in the hands of a dangerous person.
11/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Lies and Alibis

Donald and Kyle plan their escape, Eli questions the new press secretary's intentions, Bobby rejects Simone, and tensions rise in the bunker as the Franklins vent their hateful feelings.
12/02/2025
Full Ep
41:30
S6 • E19
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Air Tight

Donald and Kyle realize they've underestimated Eli, Constance puts a suspicious Max in his place, Alonzo learns of Allan's job promotion, and Victoria refuses to go down without a fight.
12/09/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E20
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Price We Pay

Eli settles into life at the White House, Richard reveals his plan to hurt Nancy, and Constance is met with a shocking scene when she visits Hunter, Victoria and Jason in the bunker.
12/16/2025
Full Ep
41:30
S6 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Counterblow

Victoria and Jason fight for their lives, Richard makes a new friend, Lilly shocks Allan with an accusation, and Constance drops a bomb on Hunter.
12/23/2025
Full Ep
41:31
S6 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Trade of Power

Allan's actions catch up with him, Simone warns Eli that his latest move could bring cause blowback, Constance reveals more of her plan, and Bobby is caught in a compromising position.
12/23/2025
