Tyler Perry's The Oval
In Due Time
Season 6 E 8 • 02/25/2025
Eli and Victoria see red after a harrowing move by Hunter, Nancy is adamant on getting revenge, and Donald and Kyle are caught in a compromising position.
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's The OvalKeep Your Enemies Close
Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's The OvalLosing It
Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's The OvalWild Wild West
As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Escape
Hunter and Eli recover from the shootout as they both plan their next steps, and Priscilla is convinced she can talk the president into leaving the White House residence peacefully.
01/07/2025
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's The OvalBlow for Blow
Sam stirs up suspicions about Bobby and Simone to Eli, Max tries to save Bobby from himself, and Priscilla turns on the charm to try and convince Hunter to do the right thing.
01/14/2025
S6 • E3Tyler Perry's The OvalGrown Woman
Sam catches Nancy in a compromising position, Priscilla proposes a plan to trick Hunter into leaving the residence, and Victoria shows Eli footage that could unravel Simone's story.
01/21/2025
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's The OvalStalemate
Bobby finds himself in hot water as Eli gets close to the truth about him and Simone, Hunter makes a discovery about his paralysis, and Richard has a surprising run-in.
01/28/2025
S6 • E5Tyler Perry's The OvalSomething to Hide
Nancy is devastated by her husband's rash actions, Sam cooks up a scheme to save Richard from himself, and Eli and Victoria are stunned by Hunter's latest move.
02/04/2025
S6 • E6Tyler Perry's The OvalPower Play
With tension at an all-time high inside the White House, Hunter orchestrates a plan to regain power, and Lilly grows increasingly desperate to escape her husband.
02/11/2025
S6 • E7Tyler Perry's The OvalIf These Walls Could Talk
The White House is on high alert when Victoria and Eli's lives are at risk, and as Richard's life unravels, Simone's vengeance for Victoria spirals out of control.
02/18/2025
