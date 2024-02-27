Tyler Perry's The Oval

In Due Time

Season 6 E 8 • 02/25/2025

Eli and Victoria see red after a harrowing move by Hunter, Nancy is adamant on getting revenge, and Donald and Kyle are caught in a compromising position.

S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Keep Your Enemies Close

Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Losing It

Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Wild Wild West

As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
S6 • E1
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Escape

Hunter and Eli recover from the shootout as they both plan their next steps, and Priscilla is convinced she can talk the president into leaving the White House residence peacefully.
01/07/2025
S6 • E2
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Blow for Blow

Sam stirs up suspicions about Bobby and Simone to Eli, Max tries to save Bobby from himself, and Priscilla turns on the charm to try and convince Hunter to do the right thing.
01/14/2025
S6 • E3
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Grown Woman

Sam catches Nancy in a compromising position, Priscilla proposes a plan to trick Hunter into leaving the residence, and Victoria shows Eli footage that could unravel Simone's story.
01/21/2025
S6 • E4
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Stalemate

Bobby finds himself in hot water as Eli gets close to the truth about him and Simone, Hunter makes a discovery about his paralysis, and Richard has a surprising run-in.
01/28/2025
S6 • E5
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Something to Hide

Nancy is devastated by her husband's rash actions, Sam cooks up a scheme to save Richard from himself, and Eli and Victoria are stunned by Hunter's latest move.
02/04/2025
S6 • E6
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Power Play

With tension at an all-time high inside the White House, Hunter orchestrates a plan to regain power, and Lilly grows increasingly desperate to escape her husband.
02/11/2025
S6 • E7
Tyler Perry's The Oval
If These Walls Could Talk

The White House is on high alert when Victoria and Eli's lives are at risk, and as Richard's life unravels, Simone's vengeance for Victoria spirals out of control.
02/18/2025
