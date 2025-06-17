BET Talks

Adekunle Gold

Season 2 E 58 • 12/08/2025

Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold talks about going from being known as "The King of Photoshop" to international superstardom, exploring his experiences with fashion, music and more.

Full Ep
22:47

S2 • E35
BET Talks
Black Sherif

Black Sherif shares the inspiration behind his genre-blending sound, the meaning behind his lyrics, and how he's sharing Ghanaian music and culture with the world.
06/17/2025
Full Ep
28:21

S2 • E36
BET Talks
B.G.

New Orleans rapper B.G. gets real about support from fans during his time in prison, scrutiny and censorship of his song lyrics, dealing with trauma, and embracing fatherhood as a free man.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
20:05

S2 • E37
BET Talks
Cast of Divorced Sistas

In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/08/2025
Full Ep
18:17

S2 • E38
BET Talks
Malcolm D. Lee

Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.
07/14/2025
Full Ep
14:34

S2 • E50
BET Talks
Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the hosts of BET's 106 & Sports, get real about breaking barriers, sports and activism, swag, confidence, and dealing with haters in the comments.
10/18/2025
Full Ep
15:12

S2 • E51
BET Talks
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson has a candid conversation about intentionality in entrepreneurship, authenticity, maintaining mental health, her Broadway debut in a classic August Wilson play and more.
10/19/2025
Full Ep
18:47

S2 • E53
BET Talks
Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green

Actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green sit down for an intimate conversation about artistry, partnership, and purpose, and they share first looks at "Boston Blue" and "Sarah's Oil."
10/21/2025
Full Ep
15:27

S2 • E55
BET Talks
Miguel

Miguel and Miabelle have a powerful conversation about new music, personal growth, setting boundaries, fatherhood and finding peace in the midst of "CAOS."
10/23/2025
Full Ep
15:59

S2 • E56
BET Talks
Wale

Wale and Miabelle get real about his album "everything is a lot.", co-parenting, family and culture, the harsh realities of the music industry, and finding love in the club.
11/26/2025
Full Ep
27:12

S2 • E57
BET Talks
Armani White

Nothing is off limits as Armani White keeps it real with Miabelle while discussing wrongful imprisonment, ghosting, relationships, dream collabs and why he's not ready for kids yet.
12/01/2025
Full Ep
20:42

Full Ep
19:05

S2 • E59
BET Talks
Coco Jones

Loren LoRosa sits down with multi-talented singer, songwriter and actress Coco Jones for a deep conversation about reinventing herself, her debut album, being "chronically offline" and more.
12/15/2025
Full Ep
22:28

S2 • E60
BET Talks
Kalan.FrFr

Rapper Kalan.FrFr gets real with Miabelle about growing up in Compton, CA, strong male friendships, giving back to his community and what it means to be a true "California Player."
12/22/2025
Full Ep
18:44

S2 • E61
BET Talks
Reuben Vincent

Hip-hop standout Reuben Vincent sits down for a raw, energetic convo about being discovered by producer 9th Wonder, sampling classic songs, how he's manifesting success and more.
12/25/2025
Full Ep
15:03

S2 • E62
BET Talks
DDG

DDG and Miabelle discuss his rise from YouTube vlogging to livestreaming and music, landing big-name features for his tracks, why he doesn't do therapy, and more.
01/06/2026
Full Ep
19:40

S2 • E41
BET Talks
Eric Benét

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét sits down with host Jamila Mustafa to discuss his album "The Co-Star," reflect on fatherhood and share intimate moments from his musical journey.
08/23/2025
Full Ep
23:42

S2 • E40
BET Talks
Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God reflects on his early days as Wendy Williams's cohost, discusses his graphic novel, and shares insights into his journey through media, culture and storytelling.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
22:23

S2 • E39
BET Talks
Spike Lee

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee shares a behind-the scenes story from "Malcolm X," reflects on his collaborations with Denzel Washington and offers a look at his Brooklyn Museum exhibit.
08/21/2025
Full Ep
22:44

S2 • E42
BET Talks
Busta Rhymes

Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes joins Jamila Mustafa for an in-depth conversation about his iconic career, creative process and journey as a family man, plus his role in "The Naked Gun."
08/28/2025
Full Ep
24:08

S2 • E43
BET Talks
Carlos King

Reality TV producer Carlos King discusses drawing career inspiration from MTV icons, how he employs his journalism skills to both reality TV and his podcast, his documentary "The Stroll" and more.
09/15/2025
Full Ep
21:15

S2 • E44
BET Talks
Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri talks about his docuseries "Magic City: An American Fantasy," its stacked soundtrack, and how Atlanta's strip club legacy has shaped hip hop.
09/17/2025
