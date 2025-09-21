BET Talks
Coco Jones
Season 2 E 59 • 12/15/2025
Loren LoRosa sits down with multi-talented singer, songwriter and actress Coco Jones for a deep conversation about reinventing herself, her debut album, being "chronically offline" and more.
S2 • E47BET TalksSPINALL
SPINALL describes going from a university student to one of the most celebrated artists in Lagos, Nigeria, and chats about his childhood, family, cultural pride and his seventh studio album.
09/21/2025
Full Ep
33:27
S2 • E48BET TalksJoy-Ann Reid
Joy-Ann Reid sits down for a frank conversation about her bold move from mainstream news to an independent podcast, navigating free speech in today's complex political climate and more.
10/02/2025
Full Ep
23:58
S2 • E49BET TalksKevOnStage
Comedian, creator and Churchy star Kevin Fredericks, aka KevOnStage, sits down for a conversation with Miabelle on comedy, marriage, what it takes to be a "Successful Failure" and more.
10/09/2025
Full Ep
14:34
S2 • E50BET TalksCam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss
Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the hosts of BET's 106 & Sports, get real about breaking barriers, sports and activism, swag, confidence, and dealing with haters in the comments.
10/18/2025
Full Ep
15:12
S2 • E51BET TalksTaraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson has a candid conversation about intentionality in entrepreneurship, authenticity, maintaining mental health, her Broadway debut in a classic August Wilson play and more.
10/19/2025
Full Ep
18:47
S2 • E53BET TalksSonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green
Actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green sit down for an intimate conversation about artistry, partnership, and purpose, and they share first looks at "Boston Blue" and "Sarah's Oil."
10/21/2025
Full Ep
24:26
S2 • E54BET TalksTasha Cobbs Leonard
Grammy Award–winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard discusses her album "Tasha," balancing work and family life, and her passion for preaching and worship.
10/22/2025
Full Ep
15:27
S2 • E55BET TalksMiguel
Miguel and Miabelle have a powerful conversation about new music, personal growth, setting boundaries, fatherhood and finding peace in the midst of "CAOS."
10/23/2025
Full Ep
15:59
S2 • E56BET TalksWale
Wale and Miabelle get real about his album "everything is a lot.", co-parenting, family and culture, the harsh realities of the music industry, and finding love in the club.
11/26/2025
Full Ep
27:12
S2 • E57BET TalksArmani White
Nothing is off limits as Armani White keeps it real with Miabelle while discussing wrongful imprisonment, ghosting, relationships, dream collabs and why he's not ready for kids yet.
12/01/2025
Full Ep
20:42
S2 • E58BET TalksAdekunle Gold
Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold talks about going from being known as "The King of Photoshop" to international superstardom, exploring his experiences with fashion, music and more.
12/08/2025
Full Ep
19:05
Full Ep
22:28
S2 • E60BET TalksKalan.FrFr
Rapper Kalan.FrFr gets real with Miabelle about growing up in Compton, CA, strong male friendships, giving back to his community and what it means to be a true "California Player."
12/22/2025
Full Ep
18:44
S2 • E61BET TalksReuben Vincent
Hip-hop standout Reuben Vincent sits down for a raw, energetic convo about being discovered by producer 9th Wonder, sampling classic songs, how he's manifesting success and more.
12/25/2025
Full Ep
15:03
S2 • E62BET TalksDDG
DDG and Miabelle discuss his rise from YouTube vlogging to livestreaming and music, landing big-name features for his tracks, why he doesn't do therapy, and more.
01/06/2026
Full Ep
16:27
S3 • E1BET TalksConway the Machine
Conway the Machine talks about the creation of his album "You Can't Kill God with Bullets," his spiritual journey, giving back to his hometown of Buffalo, NY, and more.
01/14/2026
Full Ep
20:42
S3 • E2BET TalksNew Edition
Legendary boy band New Edition sits down for an engaging conversation on their impact on music, their tour alongside Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton and more.
01/19/2026
Full Ep
21:28
S3 • E3BET TalksThe Cast of Sistas
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas sits down with Miabelle to talk about Season 10, the need for more shows led by Black women, and the importance of sisterhood and genuine friendships.
01/27/2026
Full Ep
18:00
S3 • E4BET TalksYahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miabelle discuss his Marvel series "Wonder Man," the importance of bringing relatability to the screen, and what it takes to be a leading man on and off camera.
02/03/2026
Full Ep
14:48
S3 • E5BET TalksMichael and Kijafa Vick
Michael and Kijafa Vick discuss marriage, parenting and personal growth, including Michael's transition into coaching college football and the making of The Coach Vick Experience.
02/13/2026
