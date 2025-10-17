BET Talks
Wale
Season 2 E 56 • 11/26/2025
Wale and Miabelle get real about his album "everything is a lot.", co-parenting, family and culture, the harsh realities of the music industry, and finding love in the club.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
18:00
S2 • E49BET TalksDavido
Afrobeats superstar Davido sits down for a candid conversation about his strict dad, his global rise from Nigerian artist to sold-out stadiums across the world and his personal evolution.
10/17/2025
Full Ep
40:16
S2 • E34BET TalksDr. David Washington
Dr. David Washington shares the inspiration behind Black Defender, the cultural impact of creating a Black superhero rooted in real-world issues and the value of chasing your visions.
06/16/2025
Full Ep
22:47
S2 • E35BET TalksBlack Sherif
Black Sherif shares the inspiration behind his genre-blending sound, the meaning behind his lyrics, and how he's sharing Ghanaian music and culture with the world.
06/17/2025
Full Ep
28:21
S2 • E36BET TalksB.G.
New Orleans rapper B.G. gets real about support from fans during his time in prison, scrutiny and censorship of his song lyrics, dealing with trauma, and embracing fatherhood as a free man.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
20:05
S2 • E37BET TalksCast of Divorced Sistas
In this candid and unfiltered episode of BET Talks, host Jamilah Mustafa sits down with the powerhouse cast of Divorced Sistas—LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, and Porscha Coleman.
07/08/2025
Full Ep
18:17
S2 • E38BET TalksMalcolm D. Lee
Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee joins Jamila Mustafa to discuss his novel "The Best Man: Unfinished Business," which continues the story from the iconic film franchise.
07/14/2025
Full Ep
14:34
S2 • E50BET TalksCam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss
Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss, the hosts of BET's 106 & Sports, get real about breaking barriers, sports and activism, swag, confidence, and dealing with haters in the comments.
10/18/2025
Full Ep
15:12
S2 • E51BET TalksTaraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson has a candid conversation about intentionality in entrepreneurship, authenticity, maintaining mental health, her Broadway debut in a classic August Wilson play and more.
10/19/2025
Full Ep
18:47
S2 • E53BET TalksSonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green
Actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green sit down for an intimate conversation about artistry, partnership, and purpose, and they share first looks at "Boston Blue" and "Sarah's Oil."
10/21/2025
Full Ep
15:27
S2 • E55BET TalksMiguel
Miguel and Miabelle have a powerful conversation about new music, personal growth, setting boundaries, fatherhood and finding peace in the midst of "CAOS."
10/23/2025
Full Ep
15:59
S2 • E56BET TalksWale
Wale and Miabelle get real about his album "everything is a lot.", co-parenting, family and culture, the harsh realities of the music industry, and finding love in the club.
11/26/2025
Full Ep
27:12
S2 • E57BET TalksArmani White
Nothing is off limits as Armani White keeps it real with Miabelle while discussing wrongful imprisonment, ghosting, relationships, dream collabs and why he's not ready for kids yet.
12/01/2025
Full Ep
20:42
S2 • E58BET TalksAdekunle Gold
Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold talks about going from being known as "The King of Photoshop" to international superstardom, exploring his experiences with fashion, music and more.
12/08/2025
Full Ep
19:05
S2 • E59BET TalksCoco Jones
Loren LoRosa sits down with multi-talented singer, songwriter and actress Coco Jones for a deep conversation about reinventing herself, her debut album, being "chronically offline" and more.
12/15/2025
Full Ep
22:28
S2 • E60BET TalksKalan.FrFr
Rapper Kalan.FrFr gets real with Miabelle about growing up in Compton, CA, strong male friendships, giving back to his community and what it means to be a true "California Player."
12/22/2025
Full Ep
18:44
S2 • E61BET TalksReuben Vincent
Hip-hop standout Reuben Vincent sits down for a raw, energetic convo about being discovered by producer 9th Wonder, sampling classic songs, how he's manifesting success and more.
12/25/2025
Full Ep
15:03
S2 • E62BET TalksDDG
DDG and Miabelle discuss his rise from YouTube vlogging to livestreaming and music, landing big-name features for his tracks, why he doesn't do therapy, and more.
01/06/2026
Full Ep
19:40
S2 • E41BET TalksEric Benét
Grammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét sits down with host Jamila Mustafa to discuss his album "The Co-Star," reflect on fatherhood and share intimate moments from his musical journey.
08/23/2025
Full Ep
23:42
S2 • E40BET TalksCharlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God reflects on his early days as Wendy Williams's cohost, discusses his graphic novel, and shares insights into his journey through media, culture and storytelling.
08/22/2025
Full Ep
22:23
S2 • E39BET TalksSpike Lee
Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee shares a behind-the scenes story from "Malcolm X," reflects on his collaborations with Denzel Washington and offers a look at his Brooklyn Museum exhibit.
08/21/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025