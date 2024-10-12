Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Doing the Work
Season 12 E 2 • 05/07/2025
Laura's temper gets the better of her in the wake of her unpleasant clash with the Paynes, and Ella's successful Bible study takes an unexpected turn when Mrs. Wellington arrives.
S11 • E14Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Funk
Calvin and Laura try to teach the boys to clean up after themselves, and Ella meets with the head deacon to discuss serious concerns but does not get the response she expected.
12/10/2024
S11 • E15Tyler Perry's House Of PayneBarracuda Pool
Curtis and Floyd pitch their BBQ sauce to potential investors on a popular TV show, and Calvin gets jealous when Miranda goes to the club with Jazmine for a fun ladies' night out.
12/17/2024
S11 • E16Tyler Perry's House Of PaynePaynefully Moving On
Ella has become conflicted with the politics of her church and has to make a big decision, and Floyd worries that evidence of his past behavior might get him canceled and hurt his business.
12/17/2024
S11 • E17Tyler Perry's House Of PayneTricks No Treats
Curtis surprises Ella with a gift that brings unexpected results, and Calvin struggles with whether he and Laura are ready to walk down the aisle.
03/25/2025
S11 • E18Tyler Perry's House Of PayneLove at First Swipe
C.J. and Janine receive marital advice from an unlikely source, and Peanut seeks help with his newfound online lover.
04/01/2025
S11 • E19Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Cards
Calvin finds himself in the middle of a feud he wants no part of, and Jazmine, discouraged about her career path, learns she has more time than she thinks to plan her life.
04/08/2025
S11 • E20Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Incomparable Ella
Ella and her social club band together to help a friend in a dangerous situation, and Jazmine takes her future into her own hands when her reputation becomes wrongfully tarnished.
04/15/2025
S11 • E21Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouston, We've Got a Problem
Calvin struggles with Tracie's decision to relocate Calvin Jr. to Houston, and Malik hosts an impromptu election night watch party with a nervous Councilman Dustman.
04/22/2025
S11 • E22Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Love
Laura finds herself at odds with her future in-laws, and Jasmine works on a journalism project that brings the generations together.
04/29/2025
S12 • E1Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Realization
After a sit-down, Ella faces off with Elaine and confronts her about her true feelings towards Laura, and Malik gets creative about his parenting.
04/30/2025
S12 • E2Tyler Perry's House Of PayneDoing the Work
05/07/2025
S12 • E3Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Outrage
Ella reveals her deep disdain for Laura, and C.J. and Curtis advise Calvin on the challenge of preserving his future marriage while also safeguarding his relationship with his mother.
05/14/2025
S12 • E4Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Talk
Ella confronts Laura in an attempt at reconciliation, and Janine must navigate unexpected challenges when Deena urgently requests to meet.
05/21/2025
S12 • E5Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Tough Decisions
Tensions rise between Curtis and Floyd as a new potential business creates havoc, and Jazmine grapples with a challenging decision regarding a dishonest former classmate.
05/28/2025
S12 • E6Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Bad Neighbors
The Payne family must innovate when Mrs. Wellington returns with a vengeance, and Calvin's relationship with Laura hits a turning point.
06/04/2025
S12 • E7Tyler Perry's House Of PayneBurying the Hatchet
Ella seeks divine help when tempers flare between Laura and the Payne family, and Jazmine must decide whether to forgive her dishonest classmate.
06/11/2025
S12 • E8Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Probation
Calvin and Laura receive unexpected news, Curtis and Glo join forces against Mrs. Wellington, and Calvin and Miranda navigate the complexities of co-parenting.
06/18/2025
S12 • E9Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Second Chances
Jazmine grapples with a roller coaster of emotions during a group project, and Ella imparts crucial advice as Curtis and Floyd navigate the intricacies of business.
06/25/2025
