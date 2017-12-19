So, Ladies…Eminem Is On Tinder

In a new tell-all interview with Vulture, the Revival artist has also revealed the other two locations he’s found love since divorcing the mother of his eldest daughter and former wife, Kim Scott .

The interview focused mainly on Em’s newfound relationship with hip-hop in the era of Trump’s America as well as his personal evolution from the Marshall Mathers fans came to know in previous years. He dropped some rather interesting details about his life off wax, revealing that he’s rented out the movie theater to see Tupac’s All Eyez On Me biopic twice and indulges in just about everyone’s guilty TV pleasure with 50 Cent’s Power series.

When asked if he’s dating, he responded that “it’s tough” since his divorce, and the few dates he did land went just about nowhere, so he’s off the market for now. But he was using the Tinder dating app to sweep — or swipe, rather — women off of their feet. Considering that he also named Grindr, a Tinder alternative for gay and bisexual men, we'll let you be the judge of whether he's joking or not.



“And Grindr,” he said of his dating pool strategy. “I also used to go to strip clubs. What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”

Though Em’s Tinder profile is likely inactive after he revealed that he’s not dating right now, he did assure that he still doesn’t consider himself lonely. The “Lose Yourself” emcee has had a storied past when it comes to women, facing much controversy throughout his career for overwhelmingly misogynistic lyrics in some of his most praised records. Now, at 45-years-old, he admits that “maybe [he] took it too far sometimes,” but his lyricism has always directly reflected whatever he was going through at the time. Plus, the controversy served best in his favor as a shock factor to keep his name buzzing during his past open mic days, so he says.

“I think it is, because I’ve had my share of experiences with women where I’ve felt a certain way and been mad enough to make songs about those feelings,” he responded when asked whether the criticism of his music as misogynistic was off base. “All the bulls**t around that — I’m not making an excuse, but the mentality that I’ve had since I was rapping at open mics was that you better have s**t that’s going to get a reaction or you will not be accepted when you’re on the mic.”

