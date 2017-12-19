Keri Hilson Is Back On The Market & The Internet Has Some Questions

Keri Hilson is officially back on the market and her most recent breakup has caused quite a stir on social media.
Keri and her former beau pro football player Ricardo Lockette announced their split earlier this week by taking to social media, of course. Over the weekend, Ricardo shared a seemingly inspirational quote via Instagran. But, based on the caption which read: “Wish you the best beautiful,” many felt it was a clear indication that he had parted ways with the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer.
If you look closely, you’ll see he also tagged some widely followed celebrity pages including The Shade Room, Baller Alert and MTV. A bit much for an innocent inspirational post or simply an admittance of the break-up?
The post in question, however, didn’t still too well with Keri. The singer took to Twitter to share a not-so-subliminal message of her own.
A “mistake” is usually the word people prefer to use when it really was a RISK they DECIDED to take. But word to the wise, make sure you can handle both outcomes. ✌🏾— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 11, 2017
Keri and Ricardo began dating this past summer, to the surprise of everyone who recalled her saying that she would no longer date rappers, actors, and ball players. Following her break up with basketball player Serge Ibaka one year earlier, she told Rolling Out, “It wasn’t ’enthralling’ for me to date an athlete. It was on my list of “not to dos” — no rappers, no actors and no ball players. I broke my rule because I thought I found someone different … It wasn’t an attraction to the status and the money.”
Well, now that Keri is back on the market, all of the regular degular guys are pleading their case. Take a look at the thirst, below.
How long were Ricardo Lockette & Keri Hilson together?? He's just now realizing the relationship was a mistake?? Something doesn't sound right.— 𝒲𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝑀𝓎 𝒜𝒻𝓇𝑜 𝒫𝓊𝒻𝒻𝓈 (@HerMessyAfro) December 19, 2017
Wowww Ricardo Lockette and Keri Hilson broke up. Wowww I didn't even know they were together. Wowww I didn't even know Lockette isn't in the league anymore. Wowww why do I even give a fuck about any of this? Wowwwwwwwww— Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) December 19, 2017
Ricardo Lockette was in my ex DM’s when he was on the 49ers. From that to Keri Hilson is some leap— ㅤ (@PhoneDaPosites) December 19, 2017
" Keri Hilson is trending"— Mutebi💪Alex🔥Kato🚀 (@mutebilx_qato) December 19, 2017
Twitter: has she released a new song??
" No, she is now single"
Twitter: Hey Keri pic.twitter.com/G93K6NXxWl
Heeeeeeeeeeeey big head 😊😊😊😊 @KeriHilson— Lee ✊ (@CleverLee_Dope) December 19, 2017
Oh so Keri Hilson single now? BET pic.twitter.com/IDtnw2d58b— Mans Not Hot Ent (@Just_JayyTee) December 19, 2017
I'm trying to figure out the backstory of Ricardo Lockette responding to that tweet by Keri Hilson. What's the tea?— Skin Care Activist (@CruzanChoklate) December 19, 2017
You think she likes women? Asking for myself.— @avatarcmoney (@avatarccmoney) December 19, 2017
Fellas... it's about to be a party in her DMs 😂 pic.twitter.com/IYBxYY4Z2Z— Olu Bliss (@OluBliss) December 19, 2017
Why must people be petty on social media when their relationship is over? 🤦🏾♀️— Jezze B (@JezzeBmusic) December 19, 2017
😂😂😂 the relationship was a mistake?? God have mercy— Mutebi💪Alex🔥Kato🚀 (@mutebilx_qato) December 19, 2017
(Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lifetime Television)
