Mystikal Enters Plea For Rape And Kidnapping Charges

Second-degree kidnapping has since been added to his first-degree rape charge, but Tyler officially entered a not guilty plea on Monday (December 18) in regard to the alleged assault that reportedly took place outside of a Shreveport, Louisiana, casino, according to KSLA.

New Orleans rap star and former No Limit Records signee Mystikal , real name Michael Lawrence Tyler, has spent nearly four months behind bars after surrendering to Louisiana police on a rape charge stemming from a 2016 incident.

The site reports that, in addition to Tyler, two other people have been indicted in connection to the incident: one individual facing the exact same charges and another being charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

These charges are also founded by investigators’ reported discovery of evidence from the alleged crime scene that they claim match Tyler and 26-year-old Averweone Holman, the second person facing charges in the case.

Tyler’s defense team is hard at work to clear his name, though, and his next hearing in January may call for a motion to reduce his $3 million bail. In the meantime, the 46-year-old is currently being held at Louisiana’s Caddo Correctional Center with the other two suspects and has an upcoming court date slated for January 18.