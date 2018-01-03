Prayers Up: Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

The R&B crooner shared pics of his injuries on Twitter.

2017 was a hard year for Kevin McCall. As if being involved in some of the most random social media beefs and sort of, kind of disowning his daughter wasn't strange enough, McCall also revealed that he was experiencing a slew of financial hardships. Despite his countless setbacks last year, it seems as if the singer's new year isn't off to too good of a start either.

McCall took to Twitter sharing photos of him in a hospital bed with the caption, “the Macc is still Trucking…”

While the crooner kept details of his injuries offline, TheShadeRoom reports that he was shot in his foot.

Despite the drama surrounding his injuries, we’re wishing Kevin McCall a speedy recovery.

 

Written by Jasmine Washington

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

