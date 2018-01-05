Mary J. Blige To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Grammy award-winning singer is finally being honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

Fresh on the heels of earning a Golden Globe nomination , Mary J. Blige has plenty more accolades to celebrate.

The Bronx native’s star will be in the recording category, despite her dabbling in the film and television sphere. The ceremony, set to place on January 11, will also include Diddy taking part in the unveiling, according to Variety.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

The week will surely be busy for the "Family Affair" singer as she preps for the Golden Globes just days before her honorary ceremony. Mary has been nominated for best performance by a supporting actress for her role in the historical drama Mudbound.

And, what's more? MJB has also landed a spread in the coveted January issue of W Mag. Now, that's how you bounce back!

Take a look at the shots of Mary, below.