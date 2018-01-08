According To This Rapper, He Dated Cardi B Before Offset

The relationship drama between Cardi B and Offset seems to have persisted into the new year. This time around, however, it appears as though a Chicago rapper by the name of King Yella is adding chaos to the mix.

Over the weekend, Yella sparked havoc after releasing a diss track aimed at Cardi and her fiancé titled "Cardi B Truth." The song, which is an interpolation of Offset's "Ric Flair Drip," details the alleged relationship between Yella and the Bronx femcee. The cover art for the track is also raising a few eyebrows as it features a photo of Cardi and Yella posing together, which may have been the initial jumping off point. "Thick b***h, Cardi B wanna have my baby," he raps on the track, also claiming he slept with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.

@iamcardib bardi 💯 A post shared by CLOUTDADDY 💰 (@kingyella74_) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Apparently, the Migos frontman caught wind of Yella's lyrical jabs and reached out to the rapper via Facetime to discuss the matter. But from the looks of it, that conversation didn't end too well. Yella only continued his taunts by posting several more photos of Cardi online. Take a look at the altercation between Yella and Offset below.

Written by Kai Miller