Mary J. Blige Opens Up On Her Experience With Sexual Harassment

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and Mudbound actress Mary J. Blige joined the movement as well, while making a literal powerful statement on her own story of sexual harassment she battled before her legendary Hollywood career.

Hollywood’s leading silver and small screen ladies stepped out in stunning all-black ensembles on the red carpet for the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), a powerful statement of solidarity with the anti-sexual harassment movement, Times Up.

The Associated Press stopped Mary on the Golden Globes red carpet to probe her thoughts on the Times Up movement, where she applauded the women for standing up against sexual harassment and owning their truth after so many years. After she heralds her support for unity among the victims and supporters, the reporter circles back to her “fight” with the same issues being represented in the movement.

“Oh, I’ve had the fight since I was 5 years old,” she asserted. “I haven’t had anybody approach me like that since I’ve been in the music business. But, ever since from five to 17, I’ve been going through hell with sexual harassment.”

Mary added that when her music career finally took off, her tolerance for sexual misconduct was already at an all-time low.

“By the time I got to the music business, it was like, ‘Don’t touch me or I’ll kill you,’” she concluded.

The “No More Drama” songstress entered the ceremony in a gorgeous, silver-trimmed black gown with a nomination for best supporting actress award for her Mudbound role. Her voice rung a similar tune to another entertainment legend with a past of sexual abuse and support of the Times Up movement, Queen of Media and billionaire icon Oprah Winfrey. The first Black woman honoree of the Cecil B. DeMille Award delivered a stage-shattering acceptance speech to address Hollywood’s sexual harassment ills and stand up for the victims as well.

Iconic.

Hear Mary share thoughts on the Times Up movement and her story of sexual abuse in the video below.