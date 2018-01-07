For The Culture: See Viola Davis Hit The 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Wearing Her Natural Fro

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Tonight in honor of the 'Times Up' movement, Hollywood's elite is wearing all black to show solidarity. But, that doesn't mean this evening's Golden Globes looks will be boring by any means....
Viola Davis took it up a notch by accenting her sleek Brandon Maxwell dress with her glorious afro. See below:
This isn't the first time the How to Get Away with Murder lead showed off her natural strands!
She nearly broke the internet back 2012 when the 52-year-old actress made a “powerful statement” at the 2012 Oscars debuted her teeny weeny ‘fro on the red carpet. She opted to skip her wig again for the 2015 SAG awards red carpet.
What do you think of her bold red carpet look—should Viola retire the wigs for the rest of 2018? Sound off below!
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
COMMENTS