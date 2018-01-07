For The Culture: See Viola Davis Hit The 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Wearing Her Natural Fro

For The Culture: See Viola Davis Hit The 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Wearing Her Natural Fro

And it's glorious.

Published 7 hours ago

Tonight in honor of the 'Times Up' movement, Hollywood's elite is wearing all black to show solidarity. But, that doesn't mean this evening's Golden Globes looks will be boring by any means....

Viola Davis took it up a notch by accenting her sleek Brandon Maxwell dress with her glorious afro. See below: 

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time the How to Get Away with Murder lead showed off her natural strands!

She nearly broke the internet back 2012 when the 52-year-old actress made a “powerful statement” at the 2012 Oscars debuted her teeny weeny ‘fro on the red carpet. She opted to skip her wig again for the 2015 SAG awards red carpet

What do you think of her bold red carpet look—should Viola retire the wigs for the rest of 2018? Sound off below!

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style