Lil Kim Checks Eve Over Their Alleged Beef: 'Why Do You Girls Always Do This To Me?'

The alleged tension between Lil Kim and Eve has amounted to only a flurry of rumors over the years ― that is until now.

According to the former Ruff Ryder, the Queen Bee wasn't necessarily a champion of sisterhood at the start of her flourishing career. During a recent segment of The Talk, Eve spilled the details regarding her "non-beef beef" with the fellow femcee. "When I first started in the business, I had been a big big giant fan of Lil Kim. So, I would run up to her and be like, 'Hey girl, I love you so much. I just got signed. Can you please be on my album?'" Eve began her account of how her relationship with Kim began.

The Lip Lock rapper then went on to explain that Kim was rather standoffish and didn't acknowledge her request to collaborate. "I don't think that she hated me. I think that I was just so overexcited to see her," she added.

Fortunately enough, the ladies in rhyme were able to hash out their differences during an industry dinner, and in the words of Eve, "bonded over their dogs."

Take a look at Eve's full remarks on the situation, below.