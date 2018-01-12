Lil Kim Checks Eve Over Their Alleged Beef: 'Why Do You Girls Always Do This To Me?'

Ginuwine Refused To Kiss A Trans Woman On Live TV And Now The Internet Is At War
Some are arguing on whether the singer's latest actions were transphobic or not.
The alleged tension between Lil Kim and Eve has amounted to only a flurry of rumors over the years ― that is until now.
According to the former Ruff Ryder, the Queen Bee wasn't necessarily a champion of sisterhood at the start of her flourishing career. During a recent segment of The Talk, Eve spilled the details regarding her "non-beef beef" with the fellow femcee. "When I first started in the business, I had been a big big giant fan of Lil Kim. So, I would run up to her and be like, 'Hey girl, I love you so much. I just got signed. Can you please be on my album?'" Eve began her account of how her relationship with Kim began.
The Lip Lock rapper then went on to explain that Kim was rather standoffish and didn't acknowledge her request to collaborate. "I don't think that she hated me. I think that I was just so overexcited to see her," she added.
Fortunately enough, the ladies in rhyme were able to hash out their differences during an industry dinner, and in the words of Eve, "bonded over their dogs."
Take a look at Eve's full remarks on the situation, below.
Eve's comments quickly caught traction on the internet and eventually the attention of Kim, who didn't hesitate to check the self-proclaimed "pitbull in a skirt."
"Why do you girls always do this me? Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?" Kim wrote on Twitter in response to the highly circulated video. "I don't remember it that way at all."
"We were not fighting. We are real friends," she continued. "We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie together."
Take a look at Kim's response to Eve, below.
Why do you girls always do this to me?Trying to make me out to be the bad guy?I don’t remember it that way at all🤔@TheRealEve is my girl that’s my baby y’all.We are not fighting.We are real friends.We can have this debate and still cuddle on the couch and watch a movie 2gether.. https://t.co/NYHWBstAv0— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 12, 2018
Oooohhh I can’t wait to have this debate on your show. 😂 What is really in those cups that ya’ll be drinking? 🧐— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 12, 2018
(Photos from left: Phillip Faraone/WireImage, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Some are arguing on whether the singer's latest actions were transphobic or not.
"The person who shot me tries to do a hit on him and his baby for $500..."
COMMENTS