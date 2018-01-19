All 45 Songs On Chris Brown's Heartbreak On A Full Moon Album Are Reportedly Certified Gold And Platinum

Chris Brown damn near exhausted fans when he released his 45-track album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon . And he pretty much sent them all into a dizzying spiral after dropping around 12 bonus singles after the fact. But it looks like the joke is really on all of his haters. Breezy recently announced that all 45 songs from his original album are officially certified gold and platinum. How ‘bout dat?

“I wanna thank everyone who supports my music. Couldn’t be more appreciative,” he wrote on Twitter on Jan. 17. Attached to the caption, was an image with the list of songs, along with the units sold. According to the list, CB’s singles, “Party,” “Grass Ain’t Greener,” “Pills & Automobiles” and “Privacy” sold the most with one million copies. “Questions,” along with many others, hit gold with 500,000 copies sold.

This is a huge feat for Breezy, especially considering the doubt he received surrounding the success of this project. The news comes shortly after it was announced that his entire album went platinum.

Shout out to Chris Brown for proving the haters wrong.