Quavo On Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Rivalry: 'They Played Themselves'

All conspiracy theories and fan intervention aside, Quavo has now stepped up to share his thoughts on what became (or could have become) of a magical femcee moment between the two.

A month has come and gone since the heavily-anticipated collaboration between Barbie and Bardi, better known as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B , arrived on Migos’ “MotorSport,” but the controversy surrounding the visuals of the song still linger.

The Atlanta trio dropped by on Beats 1 Radio to chop things up with Ebro Darden on all things Culture II, the sequel to their platinum-certified Culture project. Toward the beginning of the conversation, the men discuss how the record came together as well as the visuals. That was right before Ebro addressed the elephant in the room: Barbie and Bardi’s quite obvious separation in the music video, which ignited debates on a possible rivalry between the women.

“They played themselves,” Quavo began as Ebro continued explaining the “missed opportunity” the ladies had to join forces on-screen. “We tried to create that moment. You dig?”

Ebro congratulated the track and video, anyway, to which another member of the squad, Cardi’s fiancé, Offset, chimed in.

“I love it,” he said. “You know, you got the trap records that everybody’s going crazy for. And that record [is for] women popping their s**t and men popping their s**t. Everything’s coming together.”

The song has become such a moment, in fact, that the crowd leads when they perform it, according to Offset, regardless of who is present on the stage. Our fingers are still crossed for another Nicki and Cardi collaboration that our ears and eyes will thank us for.

Peep the conversation below.