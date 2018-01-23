So, Here’s How A Bitcoin Oversight Accidentally Made 50 Cent Several Million Dollars Richer

50 Cent is sitting on a few extra million dollars all thanks to cryptocurrency. Years before it became the trending topic it is today, 50 took a chance as the first rapper to accept bitcoin in exchange for his music. His willingness to venture off into the unknown has the Den of Thieves star set to pocket anywhere from $7 to $8.5 million.

According to TMZ.com, 50 accepted an estimated $662/bitcoin as payment for his 2014 album Animal Ambition. Fans of the rapper could purchase a copy of the album, who garnered about 700 bitcoin in sales, for a fraction of a whole bitcoin. Sales from Animal Ambition brought in over $400k after it’s debut and the proceeds from the album would go on to stay in the rapper’s account untouched for the next four years.

TMZ.com claims the present value of bitcoin fluctuates between $10,000 and $12,000 per coin making the rappers current bitcoin account balance anywhere between $7 million and $8.5 million.

50 Cent took to social media confirming news of his recent come up.