Yikes: Here's Why Flavor Flav Was Reportedly Jumped In A Las Vegas Casino

Flavor Flav was reportedly brutally attacked while visiting the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Jan. 23), TMZ reports. The rapper claims to have been minding his business when the beat down occurred, but the reported suspect says the rapper deserved what he got.
According to police reports, Ugandi Howard assaulted Flavor at the casino. The Public artist claims Howard punched him several times in the face and kicked him repeatedly while he was down on the ground.
While cops weren’t able to pinpoint the exact cause for the incident, Flav suggests it Howard accused the hype-man of disrespecting his mother. Flav insists that all he did was tug on his groin.
Howard was reportedly detained by the casino security shortly after the attack. When Vegas police arrived on the scene, the man was cited for battery and then released from custody.
Luckily, Flavor Flav only suffered from minor injuries, upon inspection at a local hospital.
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
