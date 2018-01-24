Yikes: Here's Why Flavor Flav Was Reportedly Jumped In A Las Vegas Casino

Flavor Flav was reportedly brutally attacked while visiting the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Jan. 23), TMZ reports. The rapper claims to have been minding his business when the beat down occurred, but the reported suspect says the rapper deserved what he got.

According to police reports, Ugandi Howard assaulted Flavor at the casino. The Public artist claims Howard punched him several times in the face and kicked him repeatedly while he was down on the ground.