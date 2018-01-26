Nelly's Girlfriend Just Dropped A Bomb On His New Sexual Assault Allegations...

And standing on the front line of that defense is his girlfriend of four years, Shantel Jackson , who is calling BS on his accuser’s claims.

The pile of sexual assault details and accusations stacked up against St. Louis emcee Nelly is growing high, and he’s already beefing up his defense.

Jackson released her statement by way of an Instagram post, which is the first public acknowledgment she’d made of Nelly’s controversy. She first addressed the infidelity layer of it all, admitting that she’s aware of the violation as the two are moving toward fixing things.

“Look…I know he f**ked up and we’re dealing with that in our relationship to rebuild it and find trust,” she began. “Having to go through all of this publicly is the worst feeling ever.”

However, she added, “false claims” have no room in their personal relationship issues, which she says the unnamed accusers have subjected Nelly to.

“Those dates these Jane Does are claiming, I was at those venues, in the dressing rooms, and on that tour bus,” she said. “There are women dealing with real issues of sexual assault and for the first time people are listening and there is a chance for real change.”

Jackson concluded that false accusations of rape, which she believes the aforementioned “Jane Does” have concocted, overshadow the current voices of sexual assault survivors and the movement against their perpetrators.

“Enough is enough,” she captioned her statement.

Decide your thoughts on her stance after reading her full thoughts below.

