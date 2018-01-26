Wait, Does Toni Braxton Know Something We Don't About Tamar Braxton And Vince Herbert's Breakup?

Tamar has closed the curtains back over her marriage’s privacy for good. But, don’t expect to search for answers with her older sister and soul-R&B icon Toni Braxton , who says she doesn’t have the juicy details about their marital discord, but does have lots of hope for their reconciliation instead.

The buzz surrounding R&B singer Tamar Braxton and her music executive husband Vince Herbert’s public breakup spat has died down in recent weeks, especially after she shut down her statements (and Instagram) amid the drama.

Toni dropped by with Angie Martinez on her Power 105.1 radio show for all the things fans have been dying to catch up with on the eldest Braxton sister. Around the 11:50 mark, Toni speaks about her younger sister’s marriage and likens it to the hot-and-cold relationship of Jody and Yvette from the Black cinema classic (and BET’s personal favorite) Baby Boy.

“I think Tamar and Vince are just going through a ‘I hate you, Jody’ phase,” she said. “Remember the movie [Baby Boy]? ‘I hate you, Jody!’ You know that’s just their phase. And I think those two are going to get back together.”

Though she agrees with Angie’s sentiments that things spun out of control in the public eye, Toni revealed that even she’s out of the loop when it comes to the truth behind the rumors — such as the most infamous one regarding a possible pregnancy from a woman Vince allegedly cheated with.

“It’s not my business to tell their business,” she asserted, “but if I knew, I wouldn't say anything.”

Reassuring her confidence that they’ll eventually kiss and make up, she added that the one rumor she wasn’t siding with held that Tamar and Vince were pulling a publicity stunt. And while more controversy bubbled around the matriarch of the family, Evelyn Braxton, and her tension with Vince, Toni said that she acted in the way any mother would to protect their daughter. Regardless, the Secrets songstress concluded, she’s sure her sister and Vince will be just fine. So sure, in fact, that she jokingly bet $100 with Angie that they’d be back like they never left. Her intuition tells her so, Toni said.

See all that she knows about the Love and War songstress’s marital battle and more details on Toni’s own love life in the full interview below.