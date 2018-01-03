Tamar Braxton Reveals Marriage Status With Vince Herbert, Then Disappears From Instagram

After the now-infamous cheating (and rumored pregnancy) scandal involving Tamar Braxton’s husband, Vince Herbert, and reality television star Laura Govan, followed by an alleged conspiracy against Toya Wright with Khia , the youngest Braxton sister has chucked the deuces to everyone—including Instagram.

But before doing so, Tamar revealed that she and Vince are officially “not together,” despite ringing in the New Year beside the music executive. There is one extremely important reason she’ll be remaining tight-lipped on any more drama: her 4-year-old son, Logan.

“NOPE! SORRY! Not together,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “But since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!! Angry or not…it’s about my SON!!”

She reinforced that PSA in the caption, declaring that they’ll be handling future private business outside of the public eye. After all, she reminded, young Logan has picked up on reading and will likely be able to put two and two together amid the controversy. To demonstrate just how serious she was on the matter, Tamar swiped her account from Instagram thereafter without warning.

Grab your last bit of popcorn with the Love and War songstress's PSA and her exit from social media below.

