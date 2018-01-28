Aretha Franklin Announces That She's Decided Who She Wants To Play Her In A Biopic

The record mogul confirmed what had been rumored for a while now by announcing that Jennifer Hudson is slated to play Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic about the life of the Queen of Soul.

Deadline reports that Davis, during his highly anticipated pre-Grammy party, introduced the singer/actress to sing a few songs, then revealed to the audience that she will be playing Aretha, who hand selected Hudson herself.

For years J Hud had been a candidate for the role, but became even more of the frontrunner after Halle Berry, Aretha’s first choice, turned it down.

At the party, Jennifer Hudson performed “Think” and “Respect” in honor of Franklin.

The production of the forthcoming film has reportedly not begun and a start date has yet to be announced. The project will be released through MGM while Scott Bernstein of “Straight Outta Compton” and Harvey Mason Jr. are slated to produce it.

Mason has a history of working with Aretha Franklin. The two linked to create the music for “Dreamgirls,” which is coincidentally the film Hudson won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for.

Congrats J Hud! Can’t wait for this one to come out.