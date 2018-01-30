DMX Faces Jail Time After Skipping Out On Mandatory Drug Treatment

The new year may be in full swing but it appears as though DMX 's legal battles are mounting up yet again.

The rap titan is facing potential jail time after failing to attend a mandatory drug treatment program, the New York Daily News reports. The rehab program in question was the result of X's ongoing tax evasion case in which he faces up to five years in prison. And, if you ask the rapper, he has a valid excuse for skipping out on the court-ordered arrangement. He was allegedly on daddy duty tending to his sick one-year-old son.

Once he left the program to tend to his child, however, X reportedly relapsed on cocaine and oxycodone, as noted by a failed drug test. Early Tuesday morning (Jan. 30), the It's Dark And Hell Is Hot rapper stood before Judge Jed Rakoff, who deemed his failure to comply with the court order as a "screw you." X was then taken away in handcuffs into the custody of U.S. Marshals. The rapper will reportedly remain in custody until his sentencing on March 28.

The hip-hop vet's legal woes have been building since July 2017, when he was reprimanded for $1.7 million in unpaid taxes from 2010 to 2016.