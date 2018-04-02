Here's The Sister Toni Braxton Removed From Her Tour Amid Reported Family Feud...

As reported by TMZ , there’s some trouble in Braxton family paradise that has unfortunately resulted in one person being removed from the eldest sister Toni Braxton's upcoming tour.

Upon the release of her first solo album in eight years, Toni is slated for the eponymous Sex & Cigarettes tour, where she’ll hit 45 North American cities. Her sisters, R&B songstresses Tamar and Traci, were reportedly the opening act for the shows, but the latter was recently removed from the bill.

TMZ adds that Toni has remained tight-lipped on the reason her sister’s name is now missing from the lineup, but “sources connected” to the Braxton family allegedly revealed that the removal has something to do with Tamar’s current tension with her family. The site mentioned last week that the Love & War songstress and her sisters have been at odds over their treatment of her husband, Vince Herbert, as it’s portrayed on their family-led Braxton Family Values reality show. TMZ adds that Tamar believes her mother and sisters have been in cahoots to have him portrayed in a negative light, and thus has not been promoting the next season the show.

Traci has also been working on a new album, which she reportedly intended on previewing during the tour. Thus speculation that Toni would kick her off with this knowledge is out of the question.

This is hearsay from currently unknown sources, however, especially considering that Tamar’s team has already denied any involvement with any changes to the tour. Hopefully there’s still some reasonable explanation for Traci’s removal anyway, even if the family is working it out without the public eye on them.