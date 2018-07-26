Cardi B Makes An Announcement About Her Upcoming Tour With Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Bruno Mars set social media on fire with their 90's inspired track "Finesse" remix. The song was such a huge hit that the duo decided to take their show on tour together this fall. Unfortunately, the new mom revealed that she will not be hitting the road after all.

The Invasion of Privacy rapstress revealed that she underestimated how quickly she'd be able to return to work after the birth of her baby girl, Kulture. "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically."

Taking the health of her baby girl into consideration, Cardi added, "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Cardi B closed by issuing a heartfelt apology to her fans and a huge shout out to her "Finesse" collaborator. "I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."