Kanye West Admits He’d Smash These Members Of The Kardashian Family

Kanye West has been under fire recently for not answering why he believes Donald Trump is good for the black community, yet George W. Bush wasn’t.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the rapper/producer was asked to differentiate the two and he remained silent. Seems like his evolution regarding 45 hasn’t changed much.
Now, though, ‘Ye is getting a different kind of reaction, albeit still not a good one, for his lyrics in an unreleased song called “XTCY.” On the track, Yeezy admits to wanting to “smash” his wife Kim Kardashian’s four sisters.
“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” he raps. Obviously this isn’t the first time Kanye has said something disturbing in his music. On his latest album Ye, he raps about killing his loved ones.
DJ Clark Kent was the one to originally release the track via Twitter.
Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR— DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018
This latest Kanye revelation comes as he received a lifetime subscription to Pornhub. While on Kimmel's show, he admitted to still visiting the website amist being with Kim and rasing a family.
This prompted the company to honor him with the ultimate gift.
August 11, 2018
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
