You’ll Never Guess What This Destiny's Child Member Has To Say About "Cater 2 U"

Beyoncé literally opens the song by telling her man, " I wanna let you know I'm proud/Let you know that I admire what you do [...] Baby, sit back and let me pour out my love letter ..." Recently, while out with her fiancé, Michelle Williams had a hilarious, eye-rolling reflection on this iconic song.

Destiny's Child 's timeless single, "Cater 2 U," off of their final album, Destiny Fulfilled, was the anthem for women serving their men in all capacities.

Michelle's fiancé, Chad Johnson, is apparently still waiting for the first and second verse to be satisfied. The first verse sang by Queen Bey made references to helping take his shoes and cuff links off, making dinner, running bath water, serenading him, and even giving him a foot rub and manicure. The second verse, sung by Kelly Rowland, made references to taking his stress away, the woman doing her part, acknowledging the fact that if you're unwilling, then another woman is: "keeping [yourself] up by remaining the same chick [he] fell in love with," while maintaining your figure, hair and wardrobe.

Michelle, essentially, said don't hold your breath. She boldly stated that her verse was more empowering and supportive but let it be known what she's not submitting to "I wish you would tap me on my shoulder while I'm sleep. That was Kelly's promise, not mine!"



Granted, she now has someone worthy of the first two verses and is proud of it. However, for most of those promises, the "Say Yes" songstress made it clear, "we're waiting until marriage for some those to happen. Pray for us!"

We feel you, girl! Check out her full statement below.