NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Cardi B is seen on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by NRNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Cardi B Reads Nicki Minaj For The Filth In Epic Statement

The femcees got into a physical brawl at New York Fashion Week.

Published 1 week ago

After the now viral NYFW brawl between female rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which resulted in the Bodak Yellow rapper throwing her designer shoe through the air in attempts to hit Nicki, the 25-year-old broke her silence to share exactly her feelings on the matter.

Taking to Instagram with a lengthy post at 12:14 a.m, Cardi posted a heated statement about the fight while addressing her feelings about Nicki, and even hints as to why the fight even happened. 

Cardi started the post sharing: "I've let a lot of s*** slide!  I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me ...But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!!"  

The 25-year-old goes on to say, "I've worked hard and come too far to let anybody f*** with my success!!!!  B*tches talk about all that s**** in they raps but in real life are p***y!!"

Clearly, Cardi is done explaining as she captioned the post: "PERIOD."

Lord, don't come for this Mama Bear 'cause she don't play when it comes to her daughter, Kulture.

Written by BET Staff

