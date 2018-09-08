Cardi B Reads Nicki Minaj For The Filth In Epic Statement

Taking to Instagram with a lengthy post at 12:14 a.m, Cardi posted a heated statement about the fight while addressing her feelings about Nicki, and even hints as to why the fight even happened.

After the now viral NYFW brawl between female rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj , which resulted in the Bodak Yellow rapper throwing her designer shoe through the air in attempts to hit Nicki, the 25-year-old broke her silence to share exactly her feelings on the matter.

Cardi started the post sharing: "I've let a lot of s*** slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me ...But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!!"

The 25-year-old goes on to say, "I've worked hard and come too far to let anybody f*** with my success!!!! B*tches talk about all that s**** in they raps but in real life are p***y!!"

Clearly, Cardi is done explaining as she captioned the post: "PERIOD."

Lord, don't come for this Mama Bear 'cause she don't play when it comes to her daughter, Kulture.