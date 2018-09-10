Kelis Responds To Nas' Scorching 7-Page Exposé

It's no secret that a lot went down behind the closed doors of Nas and Kelis ' five-year marriage . The secrets began to unravel back in April when the soulstress-turned-chef dropped a shocking bomb that her relationship with the Queens legend paralleled Chris Brown and Rihanna's 2009 tumultuous domestic abuse case.

Fans questioned her decision to remain quiet amid Chris & Ri-Ri's high-profile saga and Kelis simply said, "it was a matter of privacy." She was determined to “make it work,” until April 2009 when she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” while being pregnant with their son, Knight. Nas remained quiet about his side of her two-hour long tell-all interview until last week.

Nasir took to Instagram in a 7-page exposé flipping claims of domestic abuse onto her while also stating that she was fabricating most of her allegations against him. Escobar insinuated that his ex-wife’s anger fueled from her being jealous of the values he instilled in his 24-year-old daughter, Destiny. However, there were things Nas wouldn’t “disclose for [their] son’s sake,” but ultimately, “everything with her is a plot and a scheme” that he is fed up with.

Despite us not really knowing which side to choose, Kelis found time to seemingly respond to her ex’s claims. One fan claimed she seems like a good vibe and and she agreed. Another asked her to stop lying and Kelis clapped back asking her to “stop being ridiculous.” The R&B singer also agreed with another fan who said she “[hates] women who use babies as pawns and checks.” One woman asked the Harlem native to “put her feelings aside” for the sake of her child and Kelis dropped a few quick facts to clear the air.

“My child is beautiful and safe and very loved,” she said. “The fight is not about [Knight] in actuality. It’s just being made to look like it is… what’s done in the dark will always come to light, but thanks babe.”