Alicia Keys Makes Black Girl Magic As The First Woman To Host The Grammy's In 14 Years

Boasting 15 Grammy Awards of her own, Alicia Keys is set to make history as the first woman in 14-years to host the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy confirmed the acclaimed songstress and philanthropist's addition to the show's line up in a press release. "A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show."

Reflecting on Keys' contributions to music, Portnow continued, "Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards."

Queen Latifah served as the show's last female host in 2005. Roosie O'Donnell hosted the show in 2000 and 1999. Ellen DeGeneres hosted back to back years in 1996 and 1997. Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1992.

While Alicia Keys may have been proud of her latest accomplishment, her two sons were less than impressed.

Check out their hilarious reactions below: