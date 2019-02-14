21 Savage’s ICE Detainment Was Reportedly Planned Months Ago

News of 21 Savage 's arrest and detainment may have come as a surprise to the rapper's fans and peers , but it was months in the making for the Atlanta bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to TMZ, ICE decided to arrest the rapper and hold him without bond until he could be deported several months ago.

ICE’s decision to hold the rapper without bond was informed by their impression that the rapper had a felony conviction, automatically disqualifying him from being granted bond. The felony conviction ICE was referring to was a 2014 drug charge that was vacated and later sealed, essentially erasing it.

Sources close to the case informed TMZ that once the ICE's Washington D.C. headquarters became involved in the investigation, they were aware that he wasn't considered a felon, but "doubled down," refusing to release him.

ICE agents reportedly informed the rapper that they'd drop the deportation proceedings if he willingly left the country, and he reportedly declined.

21 Savage's application to stay in the United States has been submitted and according to TMZ, he meets all of the necessary requirements for it to be approved. The rapper has dependents in the country, has no convictions, and has been in the U.S. for more than 10 years.

The site claims Donald Trump's recent changes to U.S. immigration policy is the only thing standing in 21 Savage's way. The update immigration policy orders those with pending visas to be deported to their native countries until their visa application is approved.

21 Savage filed an application to stay in the United States in 2017. Per TMZ, it takes ICE around four years for an application to be processed.