Report: New Audio Surfaces Of Teenage Girl Saying R. Kelly Told Her To Lie To Her Parents About Their Sexual Relationship

The Blast, has recently obtained an exclusive audio recording of Joycelyn Savage revealing to her voice coach that she was told to lie to her parents about her sexual relationship with R. Kelly.

In the shocking audio recording, Savage explained that when she told her family about her sexual relationship with Kelly, the singer became angry.

“I told him what was going on,” Savage nervously admitted, adding, “He can’t trust me … I have to gain his trust back because he really likes me a lot.”

She also explained in case he ever needed a defense, Kelly wanted her to send a text message saying, “I lied about me and you having sex.”

In the tape, she also revealed that the 52-year-old— currently facing 10 counts of sexual abuse— may have given her an STD.

The Blast also reports, “Joycelyn confided in her closest friends that Kelly allegedly sexually assaulted her during their first meeting, and her family firmly believes that incident started a pattern of physical and psychological abuse that resulted in total dedication to the star.”

The audio recording has reportedly been given to federal investigators.

FYI: Kelly and Savage reportedly met in 2015 when he flew her out to a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Take a look at Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, below: