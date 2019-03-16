Report: Lil Durk's Cousin Rapper Lil Mister Found Shot Dead In Chicago

According to the Chicago-Sun Times, a young man that was not identified in the report was gunned down in the 7400 block of South Harvard Avenue, in the South Side Englewood neighborhood of Chicago on Friday, March 15th at around 7:15 p.m.

The media outlet, Say Cheese, were the ones to confirm that the dead man was in fact rapper, Lil Mister.

Born as Antwon Field, the “No Lackin” rapper rose to fame on the Chicago drill scene. He is also the cousin of fellow rapper and Chicago native, Lil Durk.

Reports have stated that he received a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at the age of 24.

As this story is developing, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has yet to release any details surrounding his death.

Lil Durk has yet to speak.

Our condolences to the family and may Lil Mister rest in peace.