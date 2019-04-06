Rick Ross Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With New Tattoo

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
The hip-hop community is still coming to terms with the tragic death of revered emcee Nipsey Hussle. Rick Ross is the latest friend and collaborator to come forward with a tribute honoring the fallen rapper.
Tatu Baby, star of VH1’s Cartel Crew, posted a portrait tattoo she inked on the rapper. "Life is not guaranteed, BUT THE IMPACT YOU MAKE IN PEOPLES HEART AND THE WORLD WILL LIVE IN HISTORY FOREVER," the reality star wrote.
Life is not guaranteed, BUT THE IMPACT YOU MAKE IN PEOPLES HEART AND THE WORLD WILL LIVE IN HISTORY FOREVER! @nipseyhussle you did that and your legacy will live and burn brighter than the all hate and envy! #ripnipseyhussle This is a first session on @richforever , we still have to finish some details but wanted to share to the progress and send my respect to a legend and his family 👑
The MMG leader took a few minutes to speak on the late rapper's legacy in his Instagram Story. "It's about what the culture lost. You know the young homie was pure, his heart was pure."
#RickRoss speaks on what #NipseyHussle meant to the culture, all the love Nipsey is receiving, and his new tattoo.. #RipNipseyHussle #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/A48GBtpJKx— Hip Hop Weekly (@HipHopWeekly) April 5, 2019
Ross revealed that he, Nipsey Hussle and Teyana Taylor were all working on a track together at the time of his death. Taylor re-posted a snippet of the upcoming song on Tuesday.
Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.
