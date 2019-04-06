Rick Ross Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With New Tattoo

The hip-hop community is still coming to terms with the tragic death of revered emcee Nipsey Hussle. Rick Ross is the latest friend and collaborator to come forward with a tribute honoring the fallen rapper.

Tatu Baby, star of VH1’s Cartel Crew, posted a portrait tattoo she inked on the rapper. "Life is not guaranteed, BUT THE IMPACT YOU MAKE IN PEOPLES HEART AND THE WORLD WILL LIVE IN HISTORY FOREVER," the reality star wrote.