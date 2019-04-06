Rick Ross Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With New Tattoo

“His heart was pure.”

The hip-hop community is still coming to terms with the tragic death of revered emcee Nipsey Hussle. Rick Ross is the latest friend and collaborator to come forward with a tribute honoring the fallen rapper.

Tatu Baby, star of VH1’s Cartel Crew, posted a portrait tattoo she inked on the rapper. "Life is not guaranteed, BUT THE IMPACT YOU MAKE IN PEOPLES HEART AND THE WORLD WILL LIVE IN HISTORY FOREVER," the reality star wrote.

The MMG leader took a few minutes to speak on the late rapper's legacy in his Instagram Story. "It's about what the culture lost. You know the young homie was pure, his heart was pure."

Ross revealed that he, Nipsey Hussle and Teyana Taylor were all working on a track together at the time of his death. Taylor re-posted a snippet of the upcoming song on Tuesday.

💔💔💔💔💔 we miss you Nip

Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.

